What Valentine’s Day is really about
Throughout our lives we’ve seen in movies and shows, husbands sending their wives 100 roses to their office with a note that says, “Happy Valentine’s, be ready for dinner at 7”. As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, we are all wondering what we may be getting from...
9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life
9 Valentine's Day Gifts for him that will showcase how much you love and appreciate the special man in your life.
After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant
A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.
Woman horrified when she enters bathroom and finds only a cat litter box: 'I was desperate enough to use it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you asked someone if you could use their bathroom and came face to face not with a toilet but a cat litter box?
Man who lives in 3-bedroom house branded as 'selfish' for refusing to let broke friend and fiancee move in
A man who owns a property has been labeled as a ‘terrible person’ after he refused to let his friend move in with his partner after they fell on hard times. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was justified to turn them away.
“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants
A TikTok video begins with Black children crying and a man shouting to a white woman, "Welcome to the neighborhood, Karen!" The post ‘Welcome To The Neighborhood, Karen!’ Video Shows White Woman Accused Of Terrifying Black Kids Watering Plants appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen Destroys Parents’ Electronics After He Was Banned From Taking White Girl to Winter Formal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. School events should be a fun, carefree time for students. They shouldn't be worried about disappointing their parents or bearing the burden of cultural expectations.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.
A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.
"There were a few phrases that came up over and over again. ... Many just floated past me ... but others became lodged under my skin."
My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Woman Hides Gender of Unborn Baby From Husband After He Hangs With Friend Instead of Going to Doctor With Her
A husband and wife are having their first baby, but the husband has been busy playing games with friends and not paying attention. So when the wife found out the gender of their baby at a doctor's appointment, she refused to tell him what it was. The wife took to Reddit to explain her side.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
