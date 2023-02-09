ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

cnycentral.com

Food banks funding cut by 22-million dollars in new 2023 budget

Syracuse, NY — Across the United States, one in eight people are suffering from food insecurity, and do not know where their next meal will come from. Organizations like the Food Bank of Central New York help to feed thousands in our community, but now there are concerns their funding could be cut.
cnycentral.com

Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24

ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
cnycentral.com

NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sunny Super Bowl Sunday then record warmth possible later this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The clouds were pretty stubborn in our sky for most of Saturday with some partial breaks. Eventually some clearing happened with more sun closer to sunset. Today we will see plenty of sunshine across NY State thanks to an area of high pressure sliding towards us. This system has a lot of dry air and light winds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
cnycentral.com

SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Department of Health launches campaign to help reduce overdoses

The New York State Department of Health recently announced the launch of a new harm reduction campaign, “Safer Choices,” to help prevent overdose deaths across New York. The multi-media campaign, starting with a focus on social media platforms and web-based resources, is designed to equip individuals with a better understanding of how to reduce overdoses, as well as emphasize the importance of naloxone as a life-saving tool in the event of an overdose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Creed Bratton, best known from 'The Office,' takes the stage at del Lago in March

WATERLOO, N.Y. — Actor and musician Creed Bratton is taking the stage at del Lago Resort and Casino's The Vine Showroom March 3 at 8 p.m. Bratton is best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office.”

