The New York State Department of Health recently announced the launch of a new harm reduction campaign, “Safer Choices,” to help prevent overdose deaths across New York. The multi-media campaign, starting with a focus on social media platforms and web-based resources, is designed to equip individuals with a better understanding of how to reduce overdoses, as well as emphasize the importance of naloxone as a life-saving tool in the event of an overdose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO