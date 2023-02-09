Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
cnycentral.com
Preparing for Micron, CNY towns and villages take closer look at residential zoning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Towns and villages throughout Central New York are anticipating a population boom tied to the thousands of jobs Micron is promising the region; to make sure there is enough housing to meet the demand, local advocates say that there needs to be a total overhaul of current residential zoning policy.
cnycentral.com
Food banks funding cut by 22-million dollars in new 2023 budget
Syracuse, NY — Across the United States, one in eight people are suffering from food insecurity, and do not know where their next meal will come from. Organizations like the Food Bank of Central New York help to feed thousands in our community, but now there are concerns their funding could be cut.
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Blossoming Flowers with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features flowers in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm.
cnycentral.com
Supplemental SNAP benefits to end in March, last supplement to be issued by Feb. 24
ALBANY, N.Y. — All SNAP households in New York state will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the supplemental benefits, including those already receiving the maximum allowable level. SNAP households in all...
cnycentral.com
NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
cnycentral.com
Sunny Super Bowl Sunday then record warmth possible later this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The clouds were pretty stubborn in our sky for most of Saturday with some partial breaks. Eventually some clearing happened with more sun closer to sunset. Today we will see plenty of sunshine across NY State thanks to an area of high pressure sliding towards us. This system has a lot of dry air and light winds.
cnycentral.com
Mask requirements in health care settings to expire, not renewed by NYS health department
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. Back in September the CDC loosened it's mask requirements but New York continued...
cnycentral.com
SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
cnycentral.com
Throop elderly couple scammed out of more than $24k by suspect claiming to be grandson
THROOP, N.Y. — An elderly couple in the Town of Throop were scammed out of more than $24,000. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint Wednesday. It was reported than an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be...
cnycentral.com
Tow truck drivers line Onondaga Lake parkway in protest of dropped charges in fatal crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tow truck drivers from around Central New York protesting the plan to drop charges against the driver who killed fellow tow truck driver Irael Martinez in Feb. 2022. Tow truck drivers gathered along the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night, parked near where Martinez was hit by...
cnycentral.com
Mild Thursday evening before gusty wind brings some accumulating snow Friday night
Thursday afternoon temperatures reached 70 degrees in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and 60 degrees over southwestern New York state!. While central New York will probably not get that warm, numbers should climb into the 50s Thursday evening before sliding back into the 40s and eventually upper 30s for Friday. When the cold...
cnycentral.com
New York State Department of Health launches campaign to help reduce overdoses
The New York State Department of Health recently announced the launch of a new harm reduction campaign, “Safer Choices,” to help prevent overdose deaths across New York. The multi-media campaign, starting with a focus on social media platforms and web-based resources, is designed to equip individuals with a better understanding of how to reduce overdoses, as well as emphasize the importance of naloxone as a life-saving tool in the event of an overdose.
cnycentral.com
Creed Bratton, best known from 'The Office,' takes the stage at del Lago in March
WATERLOO, N.Y. — Actor and musician Creed Bratton is taking the stage at del Lago Resort and Casino's The Vine Showroom March 3 at 8 p.m. Bratton is best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office.”
