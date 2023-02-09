After shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean last week, the United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities they believe to be linked to aerospace programs. “The Commerce Department will not hesitate to continue to use the Entity List and our other regulatory and enforcement tools to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves tweeted following the announcement. These economic sanctions come after days of U.S. security concerns related to the spy balloon, as well as news from the FBI that crucial tech from the destroyed balloon has yet to be recovered from the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the U.S. shot down yet another mysterious airborne object over Alaska Friday due to safety threats posed to civilian aircrafts, raising further questions over U.S. security.

ALASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO