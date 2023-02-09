Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Daily Beast
MTG’s Image Rehab Has a Big Problem: Her
Marjorie Taylor Greene really is trying to be a different person. She’s closely aligned herself with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). She’s extricated herself from the so-called “sinners’ row”—the middle section of the House chamber where GOP castaways like her old friends Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sit. And she’s committed herself to her newfound committee work, after McCarthy placed her on the Homeland Security Panel and the Oversight Committee.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily Beast
U.S. Places Sanctions on Six Chinese Entities in Response to Surveillance Balloon
After shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean last week, the United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities they believe to be linked to aerospace programs. “The Commerce Department will not hesitate to continue to use the Entity List and our other regulatory and enforcement tools to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves tweeted following the announcement. These economic sanctions come after days of U.S. security concerns related to the spy balloon, as well as news from the FBI that crucial tech from the destroyed balloon has yet to be recovered from the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the U.S. shot down yet another mysterious airborne object over Alaska Friday due to safety threats posed to civilian aircrafts, raising further questions over U.S. security.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
Daily Beast
Trump Aide-Turned-Critic Warns That DeSantis Will ‘Implode’ Against Trump
The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks. Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly...
Daily Beast
Jake Tapper Shreds Rick Scott’s ‘Word Salad’ Attack on Him
Jake Tapper on Friday fired back at Sen. Rick Scott’s recent “nonsensical” invocation of comments the CNN anchor made years ago, blasting the GOP lawmaker’s “word salad” as “very strange” and “incomprehensible.”. During a CNN interview on Thursday morning, Scott attempted...
