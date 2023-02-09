ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay native to be featured in national tour of Hits! The Musical

By Brianda Villegas
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A new musical produced in Tampa is hitting the road this spring.

Six-time Grammy winner Dione Warwick, her manager-producer son, Damon Elliot, and Tampa native Titus O’Neil were named as co-producers on Hits! The Musical .

For the past several weeks, the show’s cast has been rehearsing at different locations in St. Pete and Clearwater. Young performers, from ages 10 to 22, will take audiences through nearly 80 of America’s most iconic songs.

The 30-member cast also includes Tampa Bay native and Berkley Prep graduate Kassidy Gavagan .

“There was about 7,000 people that auditioned. There was three rounds and I went through all of them and it was really fun but stressful,” she said.

In Hits! The Musical, Gavagan will get to perform Jennifer Lopez’s song “On the Floor”.

“It’s one of my solos and I get lifted in the air. it’s this whole production and it’s really, really fun,” Gavagan said.

Audiences will hear classics, such as “Hero”, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered”, “I Will Always Love You” and “Singing in The Rain”.

“We go through every genre so there’s gonna be a song that someone knows someone likes everyone in the audience is going to be jamming out,” Gavagan said.

Hits! The Musical ‘s national tour begins on March 1 and will come to the Straz Center in Tampa on April 2. Check out the Straz’s website for ticket information .

