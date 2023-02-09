ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa, LA

WDSU

Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes

A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Power out on parade route

About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman

JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
GRETNA, LA
iheart.com

Confirmed Tornado Touches Down In Tangipahoa Parish

Residents of north Tangipahoa Parish are picking up the pieces after at least one confirmed tornado touched down on Wednesday evening. The twister struck between Fluker and Kentwood along I-55, where it flipped over at least two mobile homes. Widespread tornado damage is reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. No...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
WDSU

One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tourcounsel.com

Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana

Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
TERRYTOWN, LA
wbrz.com

Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

