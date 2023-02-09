Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Tornado touches down in Tangipahoa Parish; at least 3 mobile homes damaged
At least three mobile homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa between U.S. 51 and Interstate 55 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said one of the homes was occupied by a family but no one inside...
NOLA.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish officials report tornado damage to nearly 30 homes
A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported across the parish, with homes destroyed in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were...
WDSU
Tangipahoa flood victims to recoup losses nearly 4 decades later
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A settlement almost 40 years in the making — people living in Tangipahoa Parish affected by the spring 1983 flood are closer to receiving the money to recoup their losses. On April 6, 1983, after roughly 24 hours of rainfall, hundreds of homes were...
Severe Weather: Flash flooding a threat with slow moving storms tonight
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for a large portion of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Power out on parade route
About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
iheart.com
Confirmed Tornado Touches Down In Tangipahoa Parish
Residents of north Tangipahoa Parish are picking up the pieces after at least one confirmed tornado touched down on Wednesday evening. The twister struck between Fluker and Kentwood along I-55, where it flipped over at least two mobile homes. Widespread tornado damage is reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. No...
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
WDSU
One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting one...
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
Human remains found on Northshore last month ID'd
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a field near the Washington Parish line. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.
fox8live.com
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer. Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St....
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
