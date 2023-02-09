Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
investing.com
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
investing.com
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
investing.com
Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
Disney CEO Bob Iger laid out a plan for the company that has activists standing down. The company plans to restructure and cut costs. The dividend may come back soon, another tailwind for the price action. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been on a roller coaster ride for the...
investing.com
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
investing.com
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
investing.com
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
investing.com
Today’s most important insider trades
© Reuters. Today’s most important insider trades. Following a short seller report, the CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has made additional stock purchases. On February 8, 2023, the CEO purchased 135,923 shares at a price of $40.1756. Shares plunged more than 10% yesterday after Wolfpack Research...
investing.com
Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
Gold pinned at one-month low amid rate hike uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered around a one-month low on Friday amid pressure from rising short-term yields, and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as markets reassessed their expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The yellow metal struggled to recover from sharp losses logged...
investing.com
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
investing.com
Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month
© Reuters. Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month. Rekt Capital shared his technical analysis for BTC on YouTube yesterday. BTC is experiencing its first dip in price for 2023. Rekt Capital believes that BTC’s price will drop below $20k this month and will target...
investing.com
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total...
investing.com
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete
© Reuters. Oshkosh sinks after losing $7 billion JLTV recompete. Shares of military vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) are plunging 12% in pre-open trading Friday after the U.S. Army announced the company had lost the $7 billion recompete contract for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to AM General.
investing.com
Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws
© Reuters Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws. John Deaton thinks Michael Saylor does not understand security laws. Previously, the crypto criticized the SEC’s claim that XRP was a security. A 2019 US regulation states that crypto is not a security if used for...
Comments / 0