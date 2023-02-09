© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.

2 DAYS AGO