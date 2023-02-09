Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
investing.com
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
investing.com
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
investing.com
Adani Group reels after report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has been pummelled by a stock rout and come under increasing scrutiny after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a damaging report. Here is a timeline of the fallout:. JAN. 24. * Hindenburg accuses Adani Group of stock manipulation and improper use...
investing.com
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
investing.com
Dow futures steady, Lyft tanks 30% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday’s evening trade, after major benchmark averages finished the regular session lower as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks. By 18:40 ET (23:40 GMT) Dow Jones futures remained little changed, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%...
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month
© Reuters. Crypto Trader States That BTC Will Drop Below $20K This Month. Rekt Capital shared his technical analysis for BTC on YouTube yesterday. BTC is experiencing its first dip in price for 2023. Rekt Capital believes that BTC’s price will drop below $20k this month and will target...
investing.com
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
investing.com
Today’s most important insider trades
© Reuters. Today’s most important insider trades. Following a short seller report, the CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has made additional stock purchases. On February 8, 2023, the CEO purchased 135,923 shares at a price of $40.1756. Shares plunged more than 10% yesterday after Wolfpack Research...
investing.com
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
investing.com
Lyft shares skid on fears Uber pulling ahead
(Reuters) -Lyft Inc lost more than a third of its market value on Friday after a bleak forecast fueled worries that the company's price cuts to avoid being a distant second to Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the North American ride-sharing market would squeeze profits. Analysts said any pickup in ride volumes...
investing.com
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
investing.com
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
investing.com
Gold pinned at one-month low amid rate hike uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered around a one-month low on Friday amid pressure from rising short-term yields, and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as markets reassessed their expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The yellow metal struggled to recover from sharp losses logged...
investing.com
Week Ahead: Forex Markets Brace for Volatility as U.S. CPI Takes Center Stage
After selling off sharply in the past four months, the dollar rebounded. Since the FOMC meeting on February 1, it has enjoyed one of the strongest bounces since it topped out in late September/early October. The incredible US jobs data, sharp bounce in the January services ISM, speculation of BOJ Governor Kuroda's successor, and some easing of the euphoria over China's re-opening have been notable drivers. The dramatic rise in the US two-year note illustrates the adjustment. The yield rose from the lower end of its range that goes back to the middle of last September (~4.0%) to the upper end near 4.50%.
investing.com
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
Comments / 0