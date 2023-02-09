ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 ways to get to Philly to party with Eagles fans on Super Bowl Sunday

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago

Most Philadelphia Eagles fans won't make it Arizona to watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but no worry. They can still watch it, celebrate and join the crowd at post-game gathering pops up in the city, most likely on downtown Broad Street.

Mass transit is a quick and easy way to get there from South Jersey to avoid traffic, costly downtown parking and possible police barriers and detours in Center City Philadelphia.

And avoid climbing poles and toppling the roof of street-side mass transit enclosures like some did among thousands of revelers who gathered along Broad Street in center city after the Philadelphia Eagles won the National Football Conference championship on Jan. 29 at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMin7_0khVtjYp00

So attention, South Jersey fans. If you want to head to Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate a hoped-for Eagles victory with other fans or even go there to watch the game at a city venue, here are five things you need to know:

Ride PATCO Hi-Speedline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447XIu_0khVtjYp00

The PATCO Hi-Speedline operates between suburban Lindenwold in Camden County and the end of the line on either side of Broad Street at its 12th-13th or 15th-16th Locust Street stations in Philadelphia.

Although PATCO usually operates fewer trains on Sundays, the transit authority plans to increase late night train service as the end of the game approaches to accommodate more riders in case South Jersey Eagles fans head into the city.

More: Like father like son: Marlton native Tyler Brown helps Philadelphia Eagles make Super Bowl

"PATCO will operate its regular Sunday schedule with trains every 30 minutes up until 10:30 p.m. At that time service will increase with trains running every 20 minutes. There will be additional train cars on standby to meet ridership demands (in the early morning hours)," said Mike Williams, PATCO spokesman, adding that PATCO expects to run its normal weekday schedule Monday.

Take RiverLine light rail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0WFm_0khVtjYp00

Anyone living closer to RiverLine trains of New Jersey Transit in Burlington and Camden counties can ride the light rail to the line's southern terminus adjacent to the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

There, passengers can head down one level at the Rand center and hop aboard an underground PATCO train, which then heads back up and over the Ben Franklin Bridge into Center City Philadelphia with stops from 8th and Market Streets to the Broad Street area at the end of the line.

A NJ Transit spokesman said no changes in the RiverLine schedule Sunday or Monday are planned.

SEPTA connections

PATCO connects with SEPTA at 8th and Market streets and SEPTA's Market street line connects with Broad Street at City Hall. The Broad Street line takes riders to the stadium complex on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, where fans will likely gather at outdoor and indoor watch parties near the stadiums and may continue partying from there after the game.

Drive and park

Parking in Center City Philadelphia may be very difficult on Sunday. Try along Vine Street between 8th and Market and Broad streets and walk to the City Hall area at Broad and Market.

For other parking options and to book parking visit www.spothero.com and for possible street parking restrictions and detours visit https://www.phila.gov/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uizq_0khVtjYp00

Watching the game in Philly

For game watch parties at city taverns or at the Xfinity Live! bar and restaurant complex on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, where the Eagles play when at home, call ahead for reservations.

Many venues are reservation-only for the Super Bowl and already are booked like the fan favorite McGillins Old Ale House off S. Broad Street on Drury Street.

Some Xfinity Live! tickets were still available for game viewing outdoors and tailgating as of Wednesday. Parking is available at the adjacent stadium complex.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com .

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: 5 ways to get to Philly to party with Eagles fans on Super Bowl Sunday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: A look at Philadelphia's plans for possible win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Win or lose, the Philadelphia Police Department will be beefing up patrols Sunday and preparing for anything that might happen. There's a lot of work that's already been done ahead of Sunday.The crowd control fences are now lined up along South Broad Street and temporary no parking signs were hung.One SEPTA bus stop has plywood on top of it so if people climb it, they hopefully will not fall through like they did when the Eagles won the NFC championship game.Police said they are prepared and hoping for a Super Bowl win."I'm an Eagles fan and it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news

The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ Spotlight

Countdown to Super Bowl: NJ fans of Philadelphia Eagles get ready

Hundreds of fans gathered in Camden on Friday to show their support. Hundreds of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered in Camden Friday, ready for their team to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend’s Super Bowl. What’s especially exciting for the city that’s just a bridge away from Philly is seeing Camden native Hassan Reddick play linebacker for the Eagles.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here."   Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native. 
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

From Philadelphia to Germany, Eagles fandom goes far & wide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heading into Super Bowl weekend, it's a safe bet that many Philadelphia Eagles fans in the Delaware Valley know exactly what their plan is for game time Sunday night. But what about the thousands of Birds fans living abroad?"Eagles fans find each other," Patricia Armstrong said.Armstrong, a Bucks County native, found her team after moving to London nine years ago.Every game, they meet up at a Philly sports pub called Passyunk Avenue."I just can't wait," Jamie said." I really, really can't wait. It's a bloody good feeling."In Cologne, Germany, an official Eagles fan club brings together more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans busy planning party weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands, if not millions, of watch parties are being planned all across the area for Super Bowl LVII.There are just two days before the Super Bowl and bars across the area are hoping to give you the perfect seat to watch the Eagles take on Kansas City Once again, Philadelphia is preparing for a super party as the Eagles get ready for one last game of the season."The energy is amazing," Sophia Wasserwald, an Eagles fan, said. "I love it and I'm not from Philly originally, so I love this energy. I've been here for 10 years and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Courier Post

Courier Post

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy