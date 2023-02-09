5 ways to get to Philly to party with Eagles fans on Super Bowl Sunday

Most Philadelphia Eagles fans won't make it Arizona to watch the team take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but no worry. They can still watch it, celebrate and join the crowd at post-game gathering pops up in the city, most likely on downtown Broad Street.

Mass transit is a quick and easy way to get there from South Jersey to avoid traffic, costly downtown parking and possible police barriers and detours in Center City Philadelphia.

And avoid climbing poles and toppling the roof of street-side mass transit enclosures like some did among thousands of revelers who gathered along Broad Street in center city after the Philadelphia Eagles won the National Football Conference championship on Jan. 29 at home.

So attention, South Jersey fans. If you want to head to Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate a hoped-for Eagles victory with other fans or even go there to watch the game at a city venue, here are five things you need to know:

Ride PATCO Hi-Speedline

The PATCO Hi-Speedline operates between suburban Lindenwold in Camden County and the end of the line on either side of Broad Street at its 12th-13th or 15th-16th Locust Street stations in Philadelphia.

Although PATCO usually operates fewer trains on Sundays, the transit authority plans to increase late night train service as the end of the game approaches to accommodate more riders in case South Jersey Eagles fans head into the city.

"PATCO will operate its regular Sunday schedule with trains every 30 minutes up until 10:30 p.m. At that time service will increase with trains running every 20 minutes. There will be additional train cars on standby to meet ridership demands (in the early morning hours)," said Mike Williams, PATCO spokesman, adding that PATCO expects to run its normal weekday schedule Monday.

Take RiverLine light rail

Anyone living closer to RiverLine trains of New Jersey Transit in Burlington and Camden counties can ride the light rail to the line's southern terminus adjacent to the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

There, passengers can head down one level at the Rand center and hop aboard an underground PATCO train, which then heads back up and over the Ben Franklin Bridge into Center City Philadelphia with stops from 8th and Market Streets to the Broad Street area at the end of the line.

A NJ Transit spokesman said no changes in the RiverLine schedule Sunday or Monday are planned.

SEPTA connections

PATCO connects with SEPTA at 8th and Market streets and SEPTA's Market street line connects with Broad Street at City Hall. The Broad Street line takes riders to the stadium complex on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, where fans will likely gather at outdoor and indoor watch parties near the stadiums and may continue partying from there after the game.

Drive and park

Parking in Center City Philadelphia may be very difficult on Sunday. Try along Vine Street between 8th and Market and Broad streets and walk to the City Hall area at Broad and Market.

For other parking options and to book parking visit www.spothero.com and for possible street parking restrictions and detours visit https://www.phila.gov/

Watching the game in Philly

For game watch parties at city taverns or at the Xfinity Live! bar and restaurant complex on Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, where the Eagles play when at home, call ahead for reservations.

Many venues are reservation-only for the Super Bowl and already are booked like the fan favorite McGillins Old Ale House off S. Broad Street on Drury Street.

Some Xfinity Live! tickets were still available for game viewing outdoors and tailgating as of Wednesday. Parking is available at the adjacent stadium complex.

