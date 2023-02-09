Lea Michele Has Perfect Response To Social Media Users Who Claim She Can't Read

“ Glee ” star Lea Michele poked fun at social media users’ claims that she can’t read in an epic TikTok response on Wednesday.

Michele, who now stars in Broadway ’s revival of “ Funny Girl ,” made light of an ongoing internet conspiracy theory that claims she’s illiterate .

Michele, in a TikTok, responded to a report that original “Funny Girl” star Barbra Streisand is set to release a memoir later this year and she couldn’t help but reference the theories about her reading abilities.

“265 days to learn to READ!!!,” wrote Michele, who looked up and smiled in the video.

This isn’t the first time Michele has used TikTok to make fun of conspiracy theorists.

The Broadway star, in a TikTok last year, mockingly suggested that she needed former “Spring Awakening” co-star Jonathan Groff ’s help to read her comments.

Michele has attempted to shut down the conspiracy that she can’t read on multiple occasions and called it out as sexist in an interview with The New York Times last year.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” Michele said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”