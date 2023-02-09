Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks should trade Luke Schenn
Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance last week on what the Vancouver Canucks should do with pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn. Rick Dhaliwal: “Thomas, our poll question, who’s the next Canuck to be traded. Want to talk a little bit with you about Luke Schenn. Hearing that Rick Tocchet loves this guy. I know, you and I had this discussion.
Yardbarker
Andrei Kuzmenko logs the lowest ice time of any Canuck in loss to Detroit
What can you even say on a day like today? It was a 9 AM start, and the Canucks played like it. Be honest, were you fully ready to even watch this game this morning?. Sure, it was noon local time, but that’s still an early start nonetheless. It’s not to make excuses for the team by any means, rather, it’s to warn you, the reader, that today’s game was as about as lively as you would think a 9 AM start would be.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken
Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken. New...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe (4 goals), Kings pound Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Prospects that could be on the move, and Coyotes Nick Bjugstad
Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Looking at some of the top prospects that contending teams – five percent chance or better – could consider moving at the deadline. Some prospects have been left off as they could be on their teams NHL roster. 1. Alexander Nikishin, LHD, Carolina.
Senators' Anton Forsberg stretchered off ice with injury after Oilers' Zach Hyman lands on him
Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.
chatsports.com
Canadiens 4, Islanders 3 (OT): Another wasted point
On a Saturday afternoon in Montreal ([checks notes] yeah, that’s right) the New York Islanders blew another one, losing against a bottom-tier team for the second game in a row, coughing up points against teams they can least afford to hand them to. This time they at least salvaged...
Yardbarker
As rumours swirl around Erik Karlsson, Jakob Chychrun and the Edmonton Oilers, report says the team’s ‘key acquisition’ is a puck-moving defenceman
A wild day of trade rumours, and they just keep coming in. I’ve rewritten this about four or five times and every time I get close to hitting publish, something else shakes out. Let’s try and recap that day that it has been. While the Oilers were playing...
Yardbarker
Report: Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers drawing trade interest from Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have “some interest” in acquiring Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers, Irfaan Gaffar and David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Friday. Myers, 33, has one goal and 10 points while averaging 20:50 in 49 games with the Canucks this season. He’s under contract through the end of the 2023–24 season at a $6 million annual cap hit; his deal also includes a modified no-trade clause.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canucks after Larkin's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (23-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-28-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Vancouver Canucks after Dylan Larkin's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Red Wings' 5-2 win. Vancouver is 21-28-4 overall and 10-13-1 at...
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights’ Logan Thompson out week-to-week with lower-body injury
The injury occurred on Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild when Thompson appeared to have been injured in a non-contact play. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg and exited the ice immediately heading down to the locker room. Thompson logged 41:19 of ice time, stopping 23 of 24 shots he faced that night.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes’ Top 3 Assets Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 21 days away and the Arizona Coyotes have quite a few pieces they could look to move ahead of it. The biggest names surrounding the Coyotes are Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. With both expected to garner big returns, general manager Bill Armstrong has other pieces he’s reportedly open to moving for the right price in guys like Nick Ritchie, Nick Bjugstad, and perhaps even Karel Vejmelka.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Finally Break ‘Reverse Retro Curse’ in 4-3 OT Win
The Montreal Canadiens finally broke the Reverse Retro jersey curse in a gutsy, full-team effort against the New York Islanders in the 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday afternoon. After almost two years of abysmal performances in their alternate jerseys, the Canadiens put together a complete, 65-minute effort against the Islanders...
Yardbarker
Raymond, Walman out for Red Wings vs. Canucks
For the first time in his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings left-winger Lucas Raymond is missing in action. The second-year forward was out for Saturday’s game at Little Caesars Arena against the Vancouver Canucks due to a suspected lower-body injury. Detroit defenseman Jake Walman will also be missing Saturday’s...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana are players to watch ahead of NHL trade deadline
Daily Faceoff’s insider Frank Seravalli joined Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis on Friday’s edition of "Daily Faceoff Live" to discuss what the future might look like for Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana in this week’s Ice Breakers segment:. Steven Ellis: Bertuzzi and Vrana are new names available...
Islanders cite policy for not wearing Pride Night warm-ups
The Islanders knew there would be a backlash to not wearing rainbow warm-ups on Pride Night with what’s happened recently around the league. But there are key differences in how they went about the evening versus the Rangers and Flyers, both of whom got into hot water over the same issue. The Rangers publicly said they would wear the warm-ups, then did not. The Flyers wore them, but one player, Ivan Provorov, declined to do so, stating his religious beliefs. The Islanders were up front in saying they would not wear the warm-ups and have not in the past — in...
Comments / 0