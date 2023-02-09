Read full article on original website
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us
A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance
They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara High Schoolgraduate, had gone out to Arizona 30 years earlier to go to a recovery house there, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
2 Swarthmore Eagles Fans Cherish a Crazy Super Bowl Experience
A couple are looking forward to the Super Bowl this year, though it won’t be the same as Super Bowl 2018, writes Alex Rose for the Daily Times. That’s because Kelsey Hansen and Dylan Terenick won tickets to that game from radio station Q102. “We are die-hard Eagles...
Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII
Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Naming Rights to ‘The Linc’ Paying Off Big for Lincoln Financial
Lincoln Financial Group’s purchase of the naming rights to the Philadelphia Eagles’ new stadium in 2003 has really been beneficial for the Radnor-based life insurance/retirement investment firm. It didn’t seem so certain back in the day when executives didn’t like the fans and the media referring to the...
