Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
DELCO.Today

Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us

A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

These Eagles Fans Went to Arizona for a Second Chance

They were three friends in Philadelphia and hard-core Eagles fans who needed to get sober, so they headed out to Arizona to see Jimmy Wallin. Wallin, a Cardinal O’Hara High Schoolgraduate, had gone out to Arizona 30 years earlier to go to a recovery house there, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Opinion: Football, Freedom & Our Collective Future: The Uniting Force of Super Bowl LVII

Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

