Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls LeBron James NBA’s ‘Greatest Face’ Ever
The four-time All-Star has plenty of respect for his longtime NBA Finals foe.
Mismatched “University Red” And “Game Royal” Pulses Across The Nike Ja 1
While we were treated to the Nike Ja 1’s initial slate of colorways this past week, Ja Morant’s first signature silhouette with The Swoosh has only just begun to explore the full breadth of its scheduled lineup. As such, the Beaverton brand’s latest signature series is continuing to indulge in 12’s admiration for mismatched ensembles and Nike Tech Fleece Packs.
NBA Fans React To "AIR" Movie About Nike's Pursuit Of Michael Jordan: "Legendary"
A new movie about how Nike signed Michael Jordan gets its first trailer.
Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas” Rumored To Release For Holiday 2023
The Jumpman is taking full advantage of 2023, commemorating the Jordan Year with both new and familiar releases alike. And once the Holiday 2023 season officially begins, we’ll be greeted by much more than the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” The Air Jordan 4, too, is helping close out the celebration, doing so in a new “Olive Canvas” colorway.
The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal
In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Coming This Year: First Look
This Jordan 11 will be a women’s exclusive. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then the Holiday season is always a good time for you. This is because Jordan Brand typically comes out with a Jordan 11 for women and another one for all sizes. These Holiday Jordan 11s are always a highlight of any given year, and fans have been eager to get their hands on them.
Emerson Harrell’s Future In Finance Informs The Nike Air Max 90 Doernbecher
Inspired by the fight and courage exuded by the young patients of Oregon’s Heath and Science University, Nike’s 18th annual Doernbecher collection has been revealed in its entirety. Coordinating both silhouettes old and new, the Nike Air Max 90 tells the story of Emerson Harrell’s early investment goals.
A Golden Nike Dunk High Pairs Canvas And Leather
The Nike Dunk’s clad-leather tooling has proffered several disparately textured compositions since the silhouette’s introduction in the 80s. While suede-coated mudguards and overlays have most often been attributed to the model’s redesigns, the high-top’s latest ensemble indulges in a tan-coated canvas. Rendering the latter springtime-associated texture...
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack” Rumored To Be Returning For Holiday 2023
2023 is truly the Jordan Year. Within the past month alone, sneaker insiders have revealed a drove of upcoming, Holiday 2023 standouts, from the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP” to the women’s exclusive sequel to the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” And as we close out the last full week of January, leaks are reporting that the Air Jordan 3 “Fear Pack,” too, will be making a comeback at the end of the year.
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches
Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
A Timeless “Bred” Colorway Appears On The Air Jordan 2 Low
The Air Jordan 2 holds the peculiar distinction for having the least amount of original colorways in Air Jordan history. Delivered in just two colorways of white/black/red and white/red/grey on both the Mid and Low, the Air Jordan 2‘s run was rather unceremonious the first time around, so much so that Nike has to rethink its approach to retain Jordan’s interest. In came Tinker Hatfield and the radical Air Jordan 3, and the rest is history.
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
Upcoming Releases: AJ1 ’85 “Black/White,” AJ13 “Playoffs,” All-Star Nikes, And More
All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. And though mainly a celebration of sport, the event has very quickly become just as much about sneakers, with brands the likes of Nike, adidas, and even New Balance commemorating the occasion with many a limited release. This year is likely to be no exception — and while we have some idea of what’s on the way, there’s sure to be plenty more surprises once things begin to kick off.
The Air Jordan 37 Low Dresses In The Famed “Nothing But Net” Scheme
While their on-court matchups remain iconic in their own right, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird’s battle in their 1992 McDonald’s commercial has paved its own place in history for a number of reasons. With a majority of the iconic pieces worn throughout his career were sneakers, Jordan’s vibrant sweater from that commercial has proffered a number of inspirational silhouettes. Bearing titular multi-color stripes, the “Nothing But Net” scheme now collects across the Air Jordan 37 Low in a reserved approach.
Rising UK Label Lost Boys Channel Says "Pretty Girls Never Die" With Its Latest Capsule
Rising Nottingham-based streetwear brand Lost Boys Channel has just presented a new female-centric collection that proves tracksuits can sit pretty in pink. Throughout the UK, there’s an abundance of streetwear labels representing their city to the fullest. For example, Corteiz is shutting London down regularly, Clints and Drama Call are pushing are pushing Manchester far and wide and even Bene Culture takes its following through the depths of Birmingham with its regular drops.
