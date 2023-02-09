Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Bystander shot in the middle of an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year old woman was shot and injured in the middle of an argument on Oak Ridge Drive, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers said the call came in, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she was at a park with multiple people when...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Multiple shooters in drive-by shooting that injured two people
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of E. Sprague Street. Police said someone called at 2:21 a.m. Friday to report shots fired. Then another person called to report someone shooting into a trailer. Officers found arrived and found two people injured. A...
MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Patton was last seen at...
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Pittsylvania County Sheriff make arrest in High School drug investigation
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with multiple counts of weapons possession in an ongoing drug investigation at a local high school. Harry Berlin Carter was wanted in connection to a drug investigation at Chatham High School by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2 […]
WXII 12
Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
WXII 12
Suspects jump from moving vehicle during chase, causing crash, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Thursday morning car chase ended in suspects fleeing just before a crash, deputies said. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Reidsville Road and Old Belews Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. The driver refused to stop,...
Man, teen injured as gunshots hit trailer on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a trailer in Winston-Salem, according to police. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of East Sprague Street, in the south part of Winston-Salem, before 2:30 a.m. While officers were on the way to the […]
Suspect, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in hospital after shooting, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington. A vehicle being driven by the […]
WXII 12
'She was always happy, always happy smiling'; Randolph County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in cold case murder
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A cold case has been solved in Randolph County. On Oct. 28th, 2014, Tammy Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home in Trinity. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced deputies arrested Roy Lee White. He’s charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.
Man shot in the neck after attacking 3 women, including his mom in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man shot in the neck after attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a double shooting on Bethabara Pointe Circle around 5:17 p.m. When they arrived they found Johordon Davis, 24,...
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
Car slammed into utility pole from crash, left many injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....
