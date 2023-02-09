ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Bystander shot in the middle of an argument, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year old woman was shot and injured in the middle of an argument on Oak Ridge Drive, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers said the call came in, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she was at a park with multiple people when...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County deputies searching for woman in connection to hardware store theft

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a woman in connection to a larceny that occurred at Tightsqueeze Hardware on January 30th. Anyone who knows the woman’s identity is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931....

