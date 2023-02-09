The Buffalo Sabres have a goaltender of the future in Devon Levi, and he is not going to be part of a trade package for even a star player. They say that to become knowledgeable about sports, you need to read a lot. When you write about any sport, you need to read at least twice as often as you write. And every now and again, you will read something that makes you click away halfway down the article.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO