Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?
It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Everyone Made The Same Joke After Bills Trainer Received MVP Vote
Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received a fifth place vote for the NFL's MVP award this season. Kellington performed CPR on Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2. Many people credited him for saving the young defensive back's ...
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news
While the Denver Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans have each found their next head coaches, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to complete their coaching search, but appear to be keying in on one candidate – and it would be bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals. As league insider Ian Rapoport of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots 2023 Opponent Reportedly Interviews Rex Ryan For DC Job
Rex Ryan has been looking to get his, ahem, foot back in the NFL door since he was fired by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. Well, he reportedly has taken that all-important first step. (We could do this all day.) FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday morning reported that Sean...
Tragedy that put Andy Reid's son in prison can't be ignored at Super Bowl 57 | Opinion
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
Looks Like Most Bills Fans Don’t Want This Player Extended
The Buffalo Bills staff will be down at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine later this month, which will extend into early March. It will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bills will likely have their eye on a few key positions; ones that fans and media feel...
Bills' Josh Allen finishes No. 2 in ESPN's top-100 MVP list
Some predict who will win the MVP. ESPN went above and beyond. The former world-wide leader broke down their top-100 contenders for the 2022 NFL MVP award at the end of last season. Yes, one hundred. On it, quarterback Josh Allen is the highest-ranked member of the Bills to appear...
Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington receives vote for NFL MVP
The lowlight of the 2022 NFL season took place in Week 17, when the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday night matchup was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance, where he was listed in critical condition for multiple days.
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished
The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
No, the Buffalo Sabres aren’t interested in moving Devon Levi
The Buffalo Sabres have a goaltender of the future in Devon Levi, and he is not going to be part of a trade package for even a star player. They say that to become knowledgeable about sports, you need to read a lot. When you write about any sport, you need to read at least twice as often as you write. And every now and again, you will read something that makes you click away halfway down the article.
Bills losing receivers coach Chad Hall to Jaguars, per report
The Buffalo Bills find themselves in the market for a new wide receivers coach effective immediately. Chad Hall, who has been with the Bills for the past six seasons and is widely regarded as a favorite among the team’s pass-catchers, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Buffalo Sabres MUST improve blue line before trade deadline
After a blowout loss against the Calgary Flames, the Buffalo Sabres have a huge issue. Here is how they can go about fixing it. Ten days after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a terrible loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames, both losses taking place at home. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, Buffalo allowed seven unanswered goals, which is the reason why I’m writing this article.
