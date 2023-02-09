ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Riverside Poly, CIF Girls’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in...
CIF boys basketball playoff second round final scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 10

Mater Dei 88, Crean Lutheran 61: The No. 2 seeded Monarchs jumped out to a 27-6 lead against the Saints after the first quarter. Sophomore guard Owen Verna scored 31 points and made nine three-pointers to lead Mater Dei. Zack Davidson added 15 points for the Monarchs. Crean Lutheran was led by Patrick Miranda, who had 19 points; Kenneth Bailey, who had 18 points; and Kaiden Bailey, who scored 16 points.
CIF Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Beats Brea In Historic Win

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Following their 15-7 playoff...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Alemany CIF Basketball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Keep The562 Free to...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Riverside Poly, Lakewood vs Hemet, Wilson vs San Clemente, CIF Girls Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. It’s a busy day of girls’ water polo playoffs on Saturday with four Moore League teams in action and three hosting their playoff games. Millikan is hosting Riverside Poly at 11am at LBCC, followed immediately by Lakewood against Hemet in the same pool at 12:30pm. Long Beach Poly is at Irvine at 1:30pm and finally Wilson will host San Clemente at the Belmont Pool starting at 4pm.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Warren, CIF Girls’ Water Polo

The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
CIF Boys’ Soccer: Cabrillo Scores Late Winner On The Road

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Cabrillo boys’ soccer made history by winning Long Beach’s first CIF State Regional title in 2019, and on Thursday the Jaguars won their first postseason match since that magical campaign.
NCAA Volleyball: No. 2 Long Beach State Falls to No. 3 UCLA

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. In front of a sellout crowd at the Walter Pyramid (the first since a whole pandemic ago), the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team lost a tight match with UCLA in four sets. The final score didn’t tell the whole story of the evening, though, as the Beach bounced back impressively from a lopsided defeat the night before to push the Bruins to the brink. In the end though, the No. 2-ranked Beach fell to the No. 3-ranked Bruins, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
CIF Girls’ Basketball: Berecochea’s Monster Game Leads Lakewood to Playoff Win

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The most successful season in recent memory rolls on for the Lakewood girls’ basketball program. Senior Laci Berecochea poured in a career-high 34 points to help the Lancers win their 25th game of the season, routing Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 70-31, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3A playoffs.
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. La Quinta, Cabrillo vs. Claremont, Long Beach Poly vs. Palos Verdes, Wilson vs. Corona Santiago CIF Boys’ Soccer Playoffs

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The 2023 CIF Southern Section boys’ soccer playoffs start for Long Beach teams today as Millikan hosts La Quinta (5 p.m.) while Cabrillo visits Claremont (5:30 p.m.), Long Beach Poly travels to Palos Verdes (3:15 p.m.) and Wilson plays at Corona Santiago (6 p.m.).
