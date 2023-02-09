Open in App
The Associated Press

12 dead, including 2-year-old, in Siberian apartment blast

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183ch3_0khVnOIE00

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child.

The Thursday morning explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.

Russian news agencies cited the city’s emergency services as saying 12 people were killed, nine others were hospitalized and the fate of three people believed to be in the building was unknown.

Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia’s third-largest by population, with about 1.6 million people.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
15-year-old boy shot in Great Falls, 14-year-old in custody
Great Falls, MT12 hours ago
Man allegedly kills a co-worker at Intel facility in Arizona
Chandler, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy