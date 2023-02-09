Read full article on original website
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war
The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Council candidate quit as Sheriff’s Lieutenant amid misconduct investigation
He allegedly had an affair in 2003 with a female officer, who he later married. Norman Brewer touts his 15 years as a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for visitors to his campaign home page. But the Jacksonville City Council candidate makes no mention of the public scandal that unfolded as he left the force.
floridapolitics.com
First Coast Manufacturers Association endorses LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jax Mayor
FCMA said Cumber’s endorsement was based on her knowledge of city policies and issues. LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is landing a key endorsement from The First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA). The endorsement, for Cumbers bid for Jacksonville Mayor, comes after the FCMA Government Relations Committee conducted candidate interviews. After weighing...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)
A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.
workboat.com
BAE to invest in $200 million shiplift land-level repair complex at its Jacksonville shipyard
BAE Systems’ shiplift complex in Jacksonville, Florida, will expand the industrial base capacities that are essential for national defense, as well as for the U.S. and international maritime industry. BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair’s planned shiplift complex will expand industrial base capacity, which is not possible with existing dry-docking...
AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
Communities In Schools of Jacksonville, a local nonprofit that supports struggling students
Communities In Schools of Jacksonville, a local nonprofit that supports struggling students with afterschool programs, case management, literacy tutoring and more, is hosting its first-ever robotics competition this weekend. CIS students from six Duval schools will compete on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside Middle School.
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
Kirkus Reviews
Kids’ Book on Roberto Clemente Pulled From Schools
A school district in Florida has removed a children’s book about baseball legend Roberto Clemente, drawing the ire of the book’s author—but not Clemente’s son. Duval County Public Schools, which is based in Jacksonville and has almost 130,000 enrolled students, pulled Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, written by Jonah Winter and illustrated by Raúl Colón, from school shelves, WESA-FM reports.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of firing gun inside Flagler County home taken into custody
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said a man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday. Around 5 p.m., a woman notified law enforcement that a man with a weapon at a Palm Coast home had fired a shot at least once in the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
