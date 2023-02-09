ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

floridapolitics.com

LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis burn through $2M in January in Jax mayoral air war

The most negative campaign in Jacksonville history comes at considerable cost. 2023’s campaign for Jacksonville mayor is seeing some of the most sustained negative advertising in history, and that’s coming at a heavy price. The vitriolic spots are coming from the two leading Republican fundraisers, Jacksonville City Council...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

First Coast Manufacturers Association endorses LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jax Mayor

FCMA said Cumber’s endorsement was based on her knowledge of city policies and issues. LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is landing a key endorsement from The First Coast Manufacturers Association (FCMA). The endorsement, for Cumbers bid for Jacksonville Mayor, comes after the FCMA Government Relations Committee conducted candidate interviews. After weighing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Florida Horse Positive for EEE

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
LAKE CITY, FL
residentnews.net

Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics

A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
workboat.com

BAE to invest in $200 million shiplift land-level repair complex at its Jacksonville shipyard

BAE Systems’ shiplift complex in Jacksonville, Florida, will expand the industrial base capacities that are essential for national defense, as well as for the U.S. and international maritime industry. BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair’s planned shiplift complex will expand industrial base capacity, which is not possible with existing dry-docking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

AMIkids Clay County joins GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AMIkids Clay County executive director Maria Przybylski joined GMJ to talk about the work that is being done with at-risk boys in Clay County. Przbylski shared stories of how a positive influence on a young man's life can set him on a path for a bright future.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kirkus Reviews

Kids’ Book on Roberto Clemente Pulled From Schools

A school district in Florida has removed a children’s book about baseball legend Roberto Clemente, drawing the ire of the book’s author—but not Clemente’s son. Duval County Public Schools, which is based in Jacksonville and has almost 130,000 enrolled students, pulled Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, written by Jonah Winter and illustrated by Raúl Colón, from school shelves, WESA-FM reports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

