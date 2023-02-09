Read full article on original website
US launches unarmed ICBM into Pacific Ocean amid China, North Korea tensions
The United States Air Force launched an ICBM test from California early Friday morning days after the government shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the U.S.
Ukraine Posts Video of Russian Bomb Explosion As Olympics Dispute Deepens
"It is in our power to stop terrorists on the battlefield," says the video by Ukraine's defense ministry.
Ukraine war live updates: Russia launches new missile strikes; Moldova’s government collapses
Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said Friday that her government was resigning following a volatile 18 months in power and an ongoing war at its border. Gavrilita did not say whether the decision was in direct response to the war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia. The announcement came shortly after...
North Korea displays enough ICBMs to overwhelm U.S. defense system against them
Administration after administration has failed to stop North Korea from developing such large numbers of an ICBM that could possibly reach the United States.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore
Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Reasons for Russia's Jump in Deadly Losses Outlined by U.K. Intelligence
Ukraine reported its highest daily death toll of 1,140 Russian soldiers on Saturday.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Russian State TV Revives Effort to Reclaim Alaska From U.S.
"Alaska is ours again," said Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East.
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
Steel cut on third ballistic missile submarine
Work to build the UK nuclear deterrent programme's latest submarine has started. The first steel for the vessel Warspite has been cut at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. It is the third of four new Dreadnought class submarines being built to carry Trident ballistic missiles at an estimated cost...
Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to 'destroy' Moldova
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence,” Zelenskyy said through a translator. He said the documents showed “who, when and how” the plan would “break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova.” Zelenskyy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Ukraine Receives 20,000 Applications for 'Stormtrooper' Fighting Force
Benefits include a competitive salary, opportunity to receive housing, treatment and study at universities.
