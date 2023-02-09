Read full article on original website
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
The new CEO of FTX charged $690,000 for 2 months of work untangling the failed crypto exchange's chaotic finances
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the crypto exchange $690,000 last year. Ray is a long-time Wall Street restructuring exec who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy process. Ray said in a congressional testimony that FTX was running an "old-fashioned embezzlement." FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III charged the failed...
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues ‘Final Warning’ for Bitcoin, Says There Are Clear Signs of What’s Coming Next
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten warns that Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent surge of over 56% does not necessarily mark the start of a new bull market. In a new video update, the host of DataDash tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that after BTC’s rally from the lows, the flagship cryptocurrency is likely reversing its price trend.
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
thesource.com
Cannabis chain once worth $1.7 billion is nearly failing as the pot industry faces a major reckoning
A regulatory filing report shows how a chain of cannabis stores that was once deemed as the “Apple store of weed” is impending financial collapse. Once valued as high as $1.7 billion as a public company, MedMen reported it has only $15.6 million in cash remaining. This is no match for their $137.4 million in debt.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he doesn't like seeing 'managers managing managers,' fueling speculation of more layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said managers should not be rewarded for creating larger teams, according to Command Line.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
