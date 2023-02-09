ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
investing.com

Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero

Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE

