Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
Joe Harris took a subtle job at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' new energy.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers
Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Knicks, Blazers, Sixers, Hornets officially complete four-team trade
The Knicks, Trail Blazers, Sixers, and Hornets have folded two separate trade agreements into a single four-team trade, with press releases from New York and Portland confirming that the deal is official. The trade combines the Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart from Portland with the three-team trade agreement that sends...
Josh Hart had a perfect three-word response to entering the Knicks' locker room for the first time
Newly acquired New York Knicks forward/guard Josh Hart isn’t hiding his delightful enthusiasm for joining his new team. After the Portland Trail Blazers traded Hart to the Big Apple, it reunited Hart with his old Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and sent him to a potential playoff contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
The Insane Trade Package Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted blood and sweat from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
OFFICIAL: Lakers Finalize Trade For Recent 6th Overall Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their trade for Mo Bamba.
Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor
Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason
Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Patrick Beverley’s recent tweets make Lakers trade even more savage
Patrick Beverley’s bad luck with trade news continued once again after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Lakers this year. The Los Angeles Lakers were active in the week after the trade deadline. While they did lose out on acquiring Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, they did make a big splash move by acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade also including the Utah Jazz. In that very trade, they moved Russell Westbrook to Utah, who move Mike Conley to Minnesota.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver reveals mindset behind the Saddiq Bey trade
It looked as though the Detroit Pistons were going to be idle at the trade deadline, but at the last minute, Troy Weaver orchestrated a deal to send Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox out in exchange for James Wiseman. It was a puzzling move to many, as the Pistons already...
The Western Conference Is Absolutely Stacked With Superstars
The Western Conference is looking absolutely stacked with superstars after the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks landed Kyrie Irving while Los Angeles Lakers made very smart trades in the last few days.
FanSided
