Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers

Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor

Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Patrick Beverley’s recent tweets make Lakers trade even more savage

Patrick Beverley’s bad luck with trade news continued once again after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Lakers this year. The Los Angeles Lakers were active in the week after the trade deadline. While they did lose out on acquiring Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, they did make a big splash move by acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade also including the Utah Jazz. In that very trade, they moved Russell Westbrook to Utah, who move Mike Conley to Minnesota.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

