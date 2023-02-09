ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Love & Romance on the Menu at The Greenhouse at The Jefferson

Good Morning Washington Man Around Town Brian van de Graaff takes us inside The Greenhouse at The Jefferson in DC. Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore has created a five-course pre-fixe Valentine's Day dinner menu ($173 per couple) available Saturday, February 11th, and Tuesday, February 14th. To learn more and make reservations:...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Man killed in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot on Friday in Southeast DC, according to police. DC Police responded to the 1900 block of 18th Street, SE for reports of gunshots. There, officers found the victim, Melvin Henderson, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced...
WASHINGTON, DC

