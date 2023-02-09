Read full article on original website
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
Montgomery Co. Council calls for more MARC Brunswick Line stations, plus seven-day service
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council wants the State of Maryland to secure funding for seven-day-a-week service along the MARC Brunswick Line, plus the construction of two new Brunswick Line train stations. "People want more options," Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass (D-At Large) told 7News...
Holocaust educator calls for broader response to latest antisemitic flyer found in Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County school officials say earlier this week an antisemitic flyer was found on the athletic field at Northwood High School in Silver Spring. In fact, in the last few months alone, similar incidents have been reported at several Montgomery County schools. “The school...
Navy pilot & Fairfax Co. native to make history at first all-female flyover at Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — When you see Navy jets do a flyover before Sunday's Super Bowl, it will be the first of its kind to feature an all-female flight team. And one of the women doing the flying is from Fairfax County. Naomi Ngalle, from Springfield, Va., is one of...
Love & Romance on the Menu at The Greenhouse at The Jefferson
Good Morning Washington Man Around Town Brian van de Graaff takes us inside The Greenhouse at The Jefferson in DC. Executive Chef Fabio Salvatore has created a five-course pre-fixe Valentine's Day dinner menu ($173 per couple) available Saturday, February 11th, and Tuesday, February 14th. To learn more and make reservations:...
Capitol Hill homeowner claims neighbor's renovation project is destroying her house
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Capitol Hill homeowner Cindy Price has videoed the workers next door from her bedroom window. She's kept city regulators busy issuing stop worker orders, and Thursday when the workers showed up anyway, she called the police, who made them leave. "They'll be off the site,...
7News On Your Side: What to know about DC's Canada Goose jacket robberies
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are tracking a string of similar crimes involving robberies of Canada Goose jackets in the District. The jackets are valued between $500 to $1,500. People are being robbed of these expensive coats on D.C. streets, police said, and in some cases, after a weapon...
McDonald's spotlights Hip Hop in the classroom at Bowie State University
McDonald's spotlights Hip Hop in the classroom at Bowie State University, the oldest HBCU in Maryland. Educators with real world experience like MC Sha-Rock are using the lens of Hip Hop to study culture across all disciplines.
'Now, let's take a moment to remember Mr. Cunningham.' Metro board honors heroic employee
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro’s board of directors held a moment of silence Thursday for Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee killed last week while trying to wrestle a gun from a suspect threatening a woman at the Potomac Avenue station. A gofundme site set up to raise money for...
DC community meets with MPD and Metro police to curb violence at Potomac Ave station
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast, sobering reminders remain of violence just days earlier that claimed the life of a Metro employee and wounded three others after a man, now in custody, opened gunfire. This disturbing case propelled community and city leaders to...
MPD officers begin initiative to assist with patrols at 5 DC Metro stations
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — On Friday officers with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) began patrolling five Metro stations as part of a new effort to reduce crime in the transit system. The city’s mayor and police chief, along with Metro’s general manager and transit police chief, had announced...
DC rapper Noah Settles pleads guilty to charges in Tysons Corner mall shooting
TYSONS, Va. (7News) — D.C. rapper Noah Settles, also known as "No Savage," pled guilty to four felony charges Thursday after a June 2022 shooting at Tysons Corner Mall, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Settles is facing up to 33 years in prison with a statutory...
Do you recognize him? Police looking for owner of found dog in Takoma Park
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A dog was found wandering near Carroll Avenue and Garland Avenue in Takoma Park and now police are looking to find the owner. This pup was found at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday wandering the area of Carroll Avenue and Garland Avenue and was picked up by an officer.
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Man killed in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot on Friday in Southeast DC, according to police. DC Police responded to the 1900 block of 18th Street, SE for reports of gunshots. There, officers found the victim, Melvin Henderson, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced...
Police looking for man they say robbed United Bank in Dumfries, took off on foot
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — Police in Dumfries are looking for a man they say robbed a United Bank on Richmond Highway on Saturday. Prince William County Police said that just past 10 a.m. Saturday, a man walked into the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries and passed a note to a teller, saying he was armed and demanding money.
Man assaults, carjacks 81-year-old woman at Alexandria grocery store, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A man assaulted and carjacked an 81-year-old woman in the parking lot of an Alexandria grocery store Saturday, the Fairfax County Police Department said. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, the man approached the woman in the parking lot of a Shoppers grocery store in the 7600...
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
Metrorail ridership lags at 40-45% of pre-pandemic levels, but GM Clarke is optimistic
WASHINGTON (7News) — With many federal workers continuing to work remotely, Metrorail is still struggling to reach even half the rail ridership it had pre-pandemic. But the transit agency’s general manager says he’s optimistic things are moving in the right direction. Historically Metro relies far more on...
