Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Rainy and cold Sunday with mountain snow
Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Knox County middle school students win science competition. L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville host a science competition for more than 50 middle school students. Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Calmer today ahead of increasing winds to rain and some snow this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds are calmer and the day is closer to a normal high today, but another system arrives this weekend bringing rain to snow for some. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
WBBJ
Storm Threat Tonight, Cooler Weekend on the Way!
The severe weather threat looks quite low tonight across West Tennessee. The strongest storm of the night so far is in Hardeman county and moving north into Madison county. It will move through Jackson between 9:30pm-10:30pm. Some gusty rain showers and lightning will continue at times tonight. The gusty winds will linger most of the night and the rain showers should clear out before the sun comes up on Thursday. We will have a full report coming up here.
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
WATE
Burchett Questions Balloon Incident
While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas. Burchett Questions Balloon Incident. While public details on the object remain limited at this time,...
Forecasters Agree: Spring 2023 Forecast Not Great For Tennessee
Groundhog Day has come and gone and if you believe the furry fuzzball there will be 6 more weeks of winter. Next week’s forecast disagrees, but, it’s an animal, not a forecaster. A look at the Spring 2023 forecast, by both Accuweather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac, seems...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
13-pound yearling bear rescued with broken femur in East TN
The Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) has a new, 1-year-old resident after he was rescued from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, the organization said.
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I-40 W in Cocke County near state line reopens after tractor-trailer fire
A tractor-trailer fire stopped traffic near the North Carolina state line in Cocke County according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing half of TN stores
Half of the Tennessee's Bed Bath & Beyond locations are among the 290 locations being closed nationwide according to a release from the company.
wvlt.tv
Illinois family continues to search for car, dog after reported crash in Brentwood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is now joining forces in Brentwood after their dog and car were stolen from a small town in Illinois. Authorities said they are searching for a man they said crashed and abandoned the car at Edmundson Pike near Cloverland Drive near Brentwood. Illinois deputies...
Comments / 0