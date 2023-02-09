ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 9, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a potent storm tracks northeastward over the Great Lakes

region, a stripe of accumulating snow will extend from parts

of Iowa to portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan

today. A swath of rain and embedded thunderstorms will

spiral outward from the interior Northeast to the southern

Appalachians. Strong wind gusts in this zone can lead to

sporadic power outages and fallen trees. Showers and a few

severe thunderstorms are likely closer to the central Gulf

coast. Warmth will hold along the southern Atlantic coast as

cooler air settles over Central states. A patch of snow and

flurries will affect the northern Plains. Most areas from

the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry. Gusty winds

are forecast to kick up at times over Southern California

and the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Naples, FL

National Low Wednesday -19 at Crested Butte, CO

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

