Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Related
cw34.com
Man convicted for 2017 murder in West Palm Beach, facing life in prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A six year old murder case came to a close this month. Jeffrey Joseph, was found guilty for murdering Allen Record in 2017. According to the Palm Beach Post, in on Jan. 10 2017, Record and a friend went to 300 S Chillingworth Drive in West Palm Beach in response to a Craigslist Ad about a motorcycle for sale. The men were approached by two other men carrying weapons and wearing masks. Record was then shot and killed and his phone was taken.
cw34.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
WSVN-TV
‘She’s absolutely traumatized’: 5-year-old girl bitten in Fort Lauderdale dog attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned father is speaking out about the dog attack in a Fort Lauderdale park that left his 5-year-old daughter’s face scarred. Florian Becker said Tuesday afternoon’s attack has left his daughter “absolutely traumatized.”. The child is struggling to heal from a...
cw34.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Palm Tran bus passenger with a bomb
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of threatening to kill passengers on a Palm Tran bus by blowing it up. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the threat happened on Feb. 2, during a bus ride near State Road 7 and Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in a fatal Christmas shooting. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives arrested Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, for shooting and killing a man last Christmas. Detectives said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 9:14 p.m., first responders were...
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Testifies He Tried To Stop It
Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was assassinated on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, FL, the murder trial for his murder is now underway. Robert Allen, one of four men, which include 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome, charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, agreed to testify against the three other men involved in the robbery and murder.
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
DELRAY BEACH SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION, PUBLIC AT RISK?
WHY DID DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT TRY TO KEEP SHOOTING QUIET? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in weeks, the City of Delray Beach Police Department delayed the release of information regarding a high-profile event. This time, it’s a shooting that […]
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant
2:15 PM PT -- Miami PD tells TMZ ... units responded to the address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, we're told they were notified the suspect could be armed and still in the building -- which spurred a perimeter being set outside. Cops in Miami...
A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Fired Employee Uses Company Card 53 Times After Termination
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through February 6. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on N University Drive on 02/01/2023. The total estimated loss was $12,600. Unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle by smashing the front passenger-side window. Once inside, they removed one transmitter device and one receiver device.
cw34.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
wqcs.org
One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
cw34.com
Ye, sextortion, and competitive eating: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. 'Ye is Right' group takes messages of antisemitism to college campuses. WPEC reporter Al Pefley traveled to Vero Beach to ask the group "Ye is Right" about why they're taking a message of antisemitism to college campuses.
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
Comments / 0