NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
MONTCO.Today

National Golf Expert Views Super Bowl Rivalry; Montgomery County Dominates

Jason Kelce tees off at the July 2022 inaugural Eagles Autism Golf Invitational at Merion Golf Club, noted by AmateurGolf.com. In the run-up to Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia v. Kansas City rivalry goes way beyond what happens on the gridiron. Best foods, best fans, best mascots are all up for side-by-side comparison. Jim Young, of AmateurGolf.com, did an East Coast/Great Plains rivalry look at golf.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Bowl Win Would Put Eagles in Tie with Athletics

Despite having left town nearly seven decades ago, the Athletics are still the most decorated team to come out of Philadelphia, writes Tyler Kepner for The New York Times. However, the Eagles could tie things up if they manage to beat their former coach, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs to win another Super Bowl on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

