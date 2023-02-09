ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dcnewsnow.com

Single on Valentine’s Day? Here are 13 gifts to buy yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Navigating Valentine’s Day when you’re not in a relationship can be tricky. But there’s no rule that says you can’t be your own valentine and treat yourself to some goodies to help you get through a day dedicated to romance.
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Getting or gifting flowers on Valentine’s Day? Keep these types away from cats and dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Each holiday can bring hidden dangers to your pet. Most people are familiar with the hazards of Halloween, and how chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats. But you might not realize that a single lick of certain flowers that are popular on Valentine’s Day can be lethal to your pet.
dcnewsnow.com

Best winter wedding guest dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best winter wedding guest dress is comfortable with a long hemline and thick material that maintains a chic aesthetic with a flattering silhouette. It’s also helpful if it’s versatile enough to become your go-to for special occasions by shifting accessories that change its look.
dcnewsnow.com

Dislike AMC Theatres’ seat pricing plan? Consider adding these top home-theater products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Give your home theater a makeover with these top entertainment products. AMC Theatres recently announced a new pricing structure similar to concerts and sporting events. The new policy breaks seating into three categories: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Viewers will now pay more for tickets closer to the screen and less for those farther away.
dcnewsnow.com

Best ankle braces

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, about a million people seek medical attention for ankle injuries, mainly sprains and fractures. For most, it can take two to three months to fully recover from such an injury. Fortunately, a good ankle brace can help speed recovery time and lower the risk of reinjury.
dcnewsnow.com

Best dip station

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the simplest, most effective pieces of home workout equipment is the dip station. This relatively compact device allows for an effective upper body and core workout through dips, holds and inverted pullups. As you lower and raise your body, you’re toning and strengthening your biceps, triceps, chest and shoulders.

