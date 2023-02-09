Cricket-Australia all out for 177 v India in Nagpur test

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAGPUR, India, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts.

Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

