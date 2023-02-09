ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

natureworldnews.com

Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest

Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
WISCONSIN STATE
NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
AOL Corp

Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
MAINE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
natureworldnews.com

Snowstorm to Impact Parts of Southeast US This Weekend; Localized Flooding, Heavy Rain Expected in Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta

The latest weather forecast warned that a snowstorm is expected in the Southeast United States this weekend. In addition, Washington, New Orleans and Atlanta would anticipate localized flooding and heavy rain starting Saturday. Travelers and motorists should anticipate the weather conditions this weekend, especially the possible travel disruptions and slower...
ATLANTA, GA
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather With Isolated Tornadoes to Unleash in Portions of Midwest, Tennessee Valleys, Ohio After Hitting Southern Plains

The latest forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected to rampage portions of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Tenessee Valleys after pounding portions of Southern Plains. Residents should watch out for tornado outbreaks in the affected areas. Motorists should also consider the severe weather conditions in the South, resulting...
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
Stanley

Widespread severe weather forecast across the United States: Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northwest, and Alaska Regions

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center based in College Park, Maryland has released its short-range forecast for the period between 12Z Sun Feb 12 2023 and 12Z Tue Feb 14 2023. The forecast indicates that a low pressure system will spread wet weather up the Mid-Atlantic region and bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain for the Appalachian areas.

