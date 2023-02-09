ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash

By Julien Pretot
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrO2e_0khVgRwe00

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Having shown worrying shortcomings in all departments this year, Paris St Germain desperately need to get their act together if they want to stand a chance against Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 clash next week.

The Ligue 1 leaders have lost three games in 2023, the latest on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in the French Cup last 16 when they were overwhelmed by the Provence side's aggressiveness throughout.

With Kylian Mbappe out injured for another two weeks, meaning he won't play against Bayern at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, PSG are without a match winner while Neymar was hugely disappointing against Marseille.

Only Lionel Messi up front has been up to his standards recently and that will not be enough against the Bundesliga giants.

"When they get bumped into, nobody really responds. It's always the same thing: if they can play at their pace, there's no problem," former OM and PSG player Edouard Cisse told French sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.

"As soon as the opposing team put on the intensity, they are lost."

In midfield, PSG were hugely dominated as only Marco Verratti has the capacity to stand his ground, and Vitinha, who has been fielded as a playmaker behind Messi and Neymar as Christophe Galtier reshuffled his team in the absence of Mbappe, has yet to show he can put his forwards in the best positions.

Bayern, instead, have been rediscovering their form, scoring eight goals in their last two Bundesliga matches - not a good omen for PSG, whose defence has often been at a loss.

Sergio Ramos might have scored the equaliser on Wednesday but his aggression does not make up for his lack of pace and poor sense of anticipation and the Spaniard often leaves Marquinhos on his own.

The Brazilian, once again, urged his team mates to rise up on Wednesday.

"We need to shut our mouths and work," he said.

PSG's best course of action might be to dig deep and find some pride ahead of a Ligue 1 game against Monaco on Saturday and Tuesday's match against Bayern.

"We are disappointed and we are angry," said keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

If talent has been lacking at PSG lately, anger might take them somewhere.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich will not compete with Man United and Liverpool for in-form forward

Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.
BBC

Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1. PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days. Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first...
theScore

Benzema, Messi, Mbappe vying for FIFA POTY award; Mead on women's shortlist

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and prolific French scorer Kylian Mbappe were named nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player award Friday. They emerged as finalists from an initial 14-player shortlist as selected by national team coaches, captains, players, and international journalists. Benzema took...
sportszion.com

‘I was just making jokes’ Lionel Messi’s brother issues apology after claiming of ‘Not going back to Barcelona’ and disrespecting Joan Laporta

After commenting about the time at Barcelona and criticizing Juan Laporta publicly through a twitch live stream, Leo Messi’s brother Matias came out to ask for apologies. Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona back in 2021 after the Blaugrana failed to register him to the squad with La Liga financial fair play regulations were the obstacles.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Rumoured Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to cost £22-23m

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far. Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.
FOX Sports

Messi to be available for Champions League game with Bayern

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will be available for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite being left out of the squad for this weekend's French league match at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said Friday. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola names the nine clubs who wanted Man City out of Champions League

Pep Guardiola has taken aim at nine English clubs for attempting to push Manchester City out of the Champions League.Reacting to City being hit by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules on Monday, Guardiola vehementally defended the champions’ position.The Spanish coach recalled the club’s predicament in 2020 and named nine rivals who supported Uefa’s attempt to banish City from the top tier of European football.Guardiola said: “While we wait for Uefa to make a sentence against us, nine teams - Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Chelsea - out of...
theScore

Real Madrid extend record by winning 5th Club World Cup title

Rabat, Feb 11, 2023 (AFP) - Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco. Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid's spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy