Prince Harry Reconciliation Dubbed ‘Last Thing’ Royal Family Will Want to Do During King Charles’ Coronation Weekend: ‘World Doesn’t Revolve Around Harry and Meghan’

It seems reconciling with Prince Harry won’t be on the royal family’s schedule come King Charles III’s coronation. A commentator says patching things up will be the “last thing” they’ll want to do amid the celebration. Until then, the royal family will be “focused” on major events leading up to the May 2023 ceremony.

Commentators says there’s been ‘no real contact whatsoever’ between Prince Harry and the royal family

Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles III | John Sibley – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite reports in the British media of William not wanting his brother at the coronation and King Charles supposedly turning to the Archbishop of Canterbury for assistance in the British media, royal commentator Robert Jobson believes no “real contact” has been made.

“There’s not been much connection, even that [Archbishop of Canterbury Justin] Welby stuff is wide of the mark, there’s a lot of guesswork going on,” he said (via Newsweek). “My understanding is that there’s been no real contact whatsoever, so I don’t know where a lot of people are getting it from. I’m told that it’s not the case.”

Reports aside, the Duke of Sussex has said he wants the royal family to apologize to his wife, Meghan Markle. He also revealed in a Jan. 8 60 Minutes interview he wasn’t currently on speaking terms with King Charles or the Prince of Wales.

‘Reconciliation talks’ are said to be the ‘last thing’ the royal family will want to do amid King Charles’ coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles III | Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Jobson continued, saying peace for Harry and the royal family probably won’t be among the topics discussed come coronation weekend.

“The last thing they’ll want to be doing is having all sorts of reconciliation talks in the middle of a coronation,” he said. “The world doesn’t revolve around Meghan and Harry even if they think it does.”

Instead, the royal family will be “focused on state visits to Germany and France and then the coronation. “They’re not worried too much about Archie’s birthday or how Harry feels,” he added, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son turning four on coronation day.

“If it happens, it will happen at a quiet time when trust has been rebuilt,” Jobson concluded.

Prince Harry hasn’t revealed whether or not he plans on going to the coronation

Prince Harry in ITV interview | Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

As for Harry showing up at his father’s coronation, the 38-year-old touched on the subject during a Jan. 8 broadcast for the U.K.’s ITV. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry replied when asked if he’d attend if invited.

The father of two added the “door is always open” before noting the “ball” is in the royal family’s “court.” Since then Harry’s received pushback on his “ball in their court” comment with one royal commentator saying he and Meghan ultimately hold the decision-making power.

King Charles’ coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.