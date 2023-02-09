Effective: 2023-02-12 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 05:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.4 feet on 04/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO