Gardening 101: Conifers to try
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are many advantages to conifer trees. First, they are green year around. That means when used as a landscape screen, whatever they are blocking from your view, they block year around. That is also valuable on the reverse: if you don't want people looking onto your back patio from the road say, that green screen of conifers does their job 24/7/365. Conifers also block sound rather effectively. This has something to do having needles rather than leaves, but a sound engineer will have to explain that to you. If used as a sound barrier, since...
How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive
If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
savvygardening.com
When to plant zinnias: 3 options for months of beautiful blooms
Zinnias are one of the easiest annuals to grow from seeds started indoors or direct sown in the garden. The colorful blooms attract pollinators like bees and beneficial insects. They also make long-lived cut flowers in bouquets and arrangements. Knowing when to plant zinnias can mean the difference between months of beautiful blooms or a short show at the end of the growing season. For the best display of flowers you need to plant zinnias at the right time. Below I’ll walk you through all the steps of when to plant zinnias.
livingetc.com
10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med
Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Hundreds of ducks circling a car could be an omen
What the “duck”? A creepy video of ducks walking in a circle around a car has emerged in Shang Rao, China. It’s yet another eerie visual from our feathery friends in nature. In 2020, vultures put on an ominous display atop houses in North Carolina, and in 2019, hundreds of dead birds mysteriously covered a road in Wales, UK.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
simplifygardening.com
The Secrets to Healthy, Vibrant Houseplants: No More Yellow Leaves
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. It is not uncommon to find that even after doing most of the necessary things to make your plants healthy, you may find that a few leaves begin to turn yellow or even all of the leaves. Several conditions can cause yellowing leaves on your houseplants.
housebeautiful.com
10 big garden design trends for 2023
Gravel gardens, drought-tolerant plants, and the return of the quintessential cottage garden are among the biggest garden design trends for 2023, predict the Society of Garden Designers. While the interest in grow your own remains, with greenhouses and kitchen gardens surging in popularity, the emerging themes for 2023 are centred...
sciencealert.com
A Cactus Species Is Spreading Fast in an Unexpected Region of The World
Prickly pear cacti, which normally appear in hot, dry climates such as the Grand Canyon, are invading the Swiss Alps in a new climate change warning. "A lover of dry and hot climates, this invasive and non-native plant is not welcome," the municipality of Fully announced as part of an uprooting drive at the end of 2022, The Guardian reports.
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
How To Keep Your Lawn Green And Lush, According To HGTV's Matt Blashaw
If you're tired of despairing over a dull, crunchy lawn, it's time to heed some advice. Here's how to keep your lawn green and lush, according to Matt Blashaw.
How to Brighten Your Home with Houseplants That Bloom
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brighten your indoor décor with plants that bloom. Whether you grow traditional favorites, flowering tropical plants, or annuals that get moved inside for winter, their colorful flowers are sure to elicit smiles and months of enjoyment. Just provide the right growing conditions and sufficient light, and you will be enjoying months of indoor color.
Tree Hugger
Download a Free Native-Plant Garden Plan for Your Specific Region
For much of history, gardening has served as a way to tame nature. Whether by coaxing specific edible items from the earth or simply for the splendor of an ornamental landscape, gardening has long been about shaping the wild world. This hasn't always been a bad thing, necessarily. But given...
History: Dark Truth of 17 Nursery Rhymes
When I became a mother, I was so excited to bring my baby home. Middle-of-the-night bottle feedings and diaper changes turned into late-night lullabies and bedtime stories. Because I was a huge animal lover, my mother used to taunt me every night by adding words to "The North Wind Doth Blow" nursery rhyme just to make me cry. So, I was guarded and read all words and symbolism before choosing what to read to my own child.
gardeningknowhow.com
Pastel Plants with Pretty, Pale Foliage
If you want to add a serene feel to your garden, design with soothing greens and delicate pastels. For a shaded area, you can’t go wrong with hostas that are shades of green and blue. To extend the blue plantings try these hostas: ‘Siebold,’ ‘Elegans,’ ‘Francis Williams,’ ‘Krossa Regal,’ and ‘Helen Doriot.’ To the front of the border add lots of Japanese painted fern for a monochromatic color scheme and serene feel. Or try Japanese painted fern with the soft, peachy tones of ‘Siren’s Song Orange Delight’ heuchera for a pastel and calming look.
blufashion.com
Gardening Indoors vs. Gardening Outside. Is There a Difference?
The garden is many homeowners’ safe haven. It’s where they detach, destress, and make time for their favorite hobby: gardening. However, it’s not just about seeing plants thrive or growing your own food but also about feeling the ground, the soil, and the positive vibes they transmit.
Have you seen this bug? Scientists call on Britain’s gardeners to track elusive aphid
Gardeners have been urged by scientists to help find a mysterious bug which disappears in spring and reappears at the end of summer. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is asking people to send in sightings of the giant willow aphid (Tuberolachnus salignus) so that they can find out where it goes and how it interacts with garden plants.
