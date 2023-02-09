NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are many advantages to conifer trees. First, they are green year around. That means when used as a landscape screen, whatever they are blocking from your view, they block year around. That is also valuable on the reverse: if you don't want people looking onto your back patio from the road say, that green screen of conifers does their job 24/7/365. Conifers also block sound rather effectively. This has something to do having needles rather than leaves, but a sound engineer will have to explain that to you. If used as a sound barrier, since...

