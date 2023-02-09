Read full article on original website
20 Valentine’s Day gifts for the woman who has everything
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to treat the special woman in your life. If she’s already seen and done it all, it can be challenging to find a present for her that goes above and beyond the traditional. This list of items features unique gifts that will spark her imagination and remind her of you long after the holiday is over.
BestReviews ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is a time to show your partner how much you care. While gifts aren’t everything, getting your loved one something thoughtful and carefully considered is one way of letting them know you appreciate them. Gift-giving isn’t...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Getting or gifting flowers on Valentine’s Day? Keep these types away from cats and dogs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Each holiday can bring hidden dangers to your pet. Most people are familiar with the hazards of Halloween, and how chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats. But you might not realize that a single lick of certain flowers that are popular on Valentine’s Day can be lethal to your pet.
Celebrate Retro Day on Feb. 27 with these throwback items
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have fun with all things vintage and old-fashioned on Retro Day. One of our newest holidays celebrates everything old-fashioned. Retro Day, celebrated Feb. 27th, was created in 2018 to give us the opportunity to revisit the fashion, technology and entertainment of yesterday. Break out the trends of 20 years ago or reach back even further. Whether your preference is for flapper dresses, jukeboxes or 8-bit games, Retro Day is the perfect excuse to get nostalgic about the past while we look forward to the future.
How to choose the best massage gun for your needs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love getting a massage but don’t love the cost of regularly visiting a professional, purchasing a massage gun is the next best thing. It takes the effort out of working your deep tissue or knotted areas, bringing you instant relief. The area of the body and frequency of discomfort can factor into the type of massage gun you need. Ultimately, you’ll want to find one that’s convenient and feels good to use on your target areas.
Best eye cream for dark circles
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dark circles under your eyes can make you look weary and run-down no matter how much sleep you’ve gotten the night before. If you’re tired of piling on concealer to cover your circles, a brightening eye cream can help reduce the discoloration and make you look more awake.
Best clinical strength deodorant
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No one wants to walk around with body odor or sweat stains on their clothes. That’s why nearly everyone uses deodorant daily. If you’ve found that the average store-bought deodorant just isn’t doing the job, though, you may need to consider a clinical strength one.
