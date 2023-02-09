ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

20 Valentine’s Day gifts for the woman who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to treat the special woman in your life. If she’s already seen and done it all, it can be challenging to find a present for her that goes above and beyond the traditional. This list of items features unique gifts that will spark her imagination and remind her of you long after the holiday is over.
ktalnews.com

BestReviews ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is a time to show your partner how much you care. While gifts aren’t everything, getting your loved one something thoughtful and carefully considered is one way of letting them know you appreciate them. Gift-giving isn’t...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ktalnews.com

Getting or gifting flowers on Valentine’s Day? Keep these types away from cats and dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Each holiday can bring hidden dangers to your pet. Most people are familiar with the hazards of Halloween, and how chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats. But you might not realize that a single lick of certain flowers that are popular on Valentine’s Day can be lethal to your pet.
ktalnews.com

Celebrate Retro Day on Feb. 27 with these throwback items

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have fun with all things vintage and old-fashioned on Retro Day. One of our newest holidays celebrates everything old-fashioned. Retro Day, celebrated Feb. 27th, was created in 2018 to give us the opportunity to revisit the fashion, technology and entertainment of yesterday. Break out the trends of 20 years ago or reach back even further. Whether your preference is for flapper dresses, jukeboxes or 8-bit games, Retro Day is the perfect excuse to get nostalgic about the past while we look forward to the future.
ktalnews.com

How to choose the best massage gun for your needs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love getting a massage but don’t love the cost of regularly visiting a professional, purchasing a massage gun is the next best thing. It takes the effort out of working your deep tissue or knotted areas, bringing you instant relief. The area of the body and frequency of discomfort can factor into the type of massage gun you need. Ultimately, you’ll want to find one that’s convenient and feels good to use on your target areas.
ktalnews.com

Best eye cream for dark circles

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dark circles under your eyes can make you look weary and run-down no matter how much sleep you’ve gotten the night before. If you’re tired of piling on concealer to cover your circles, a brightening eye cream can help reduce the discoloration and make you look more awake.
ktalnews.com

Best clinical strength deodorant

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No one wants to walk around with body odor or sweat stains on their clothes. That’s why nearly everyone uses deodorant daily. If you’ve found that the average store-bought deodorant just isn’t doing the job, though, you may need to consider a clinical strength one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy