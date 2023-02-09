ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, February 9th

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIIoL_0khVea0j00

The latest round of closings for Bed Bath & Beyond spells the end for the store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. Business First reporting that store is on a list of 150 stores being shuttered across the country. The move leaves two local Bed Bath & Beyond locations - on Transit Road in Williamsville and McKinley Parkway in Blasdell. A Niagara Falls location closed during last year's initial store closings.

Uniland Development Company has revised its plan for the redevelopment of the Eastern Hills Mall footprint.  At a Town of Clarence Board meeting, Uniland requesting to bump up its requested residential units from 879 to 1,435.  Work on the 106 acre site will still be done in three phases.

According to Business First, Island Fox Inc., doing business as Health Wear of Western New York, was bought last month by Pennsylvania-based ImageFirst. The company provides linens and laundry to health care facilities.

WBEN 930AM

Super Bowl is super business for pizza shops

“Today will be the biggest day for pre-orders,” said Walt Smietana, Marketing Director for Franco’s Pizza. Pizza places all across Western New York have been preparing for Sunday’s big game. But it turns out that wings are king on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
