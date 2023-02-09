West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, February 9th

The latest round of closings for Bed Bath & Beyond spells the end for the store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. Business First reporting that store is on a list of 150 stores being shuttered across the country. The move leaves two local Bed Bath & Beyond locations - on Transit Road in Williamsville and McKinley Parkway in Blasdell. A Niagara Falls location closed during last year's initial store closings.

Uniland Development Company has revised its plan for the redevelopment of the Eastern Hills Mall footprint. At a Town of Clarence Board meeting, Uniland requesting to bump up its requested residential units from 879 to 1,435. Work on the 106 acre site will still be done in three phases.

According to Business First, Island Fox Inc., doing business as Health Wear of Western New York, was bought last month by Pennsylvania-based ImageFirst. The company provides linens and laundry to health care facilities.