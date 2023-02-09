ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues

EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss

CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates

AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com

Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RAD - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rite Aid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com

AptarGroup (ATR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

ATR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Kornit Digital (KRNT) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

KRNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $25.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks. Growing advertising needs of enterprises, and...
Zacks.com

Is a Beat Likely for Check Point (CHKP) in Q4 Earnings?

CHKP - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Feb 13. For the fourth quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $608 million and $658 million ($633 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $633.6 million, suggesting a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Zacks.com

Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ACN - Free Report) closed at $285.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
Zacks.com

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.32%. A...
Zacks.com

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

FMAO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.80%. A...
Zacks.com

Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength

THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
Zacks.com

Can Methanex (MEOH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

MEOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this methanol supplier...
Zacks.com

Alpine Income (PINE) Q4 FFO Lag Estimates

PINE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy