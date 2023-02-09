Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com
Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
RAD - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rite Aid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
AptarGroup (ATR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
ATR - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Kornit Digital (KRNT) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
KRNT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $25.21. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks. Growing advertising needs of enterprises, and...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Check Point (CHKP) in Q4 Earnings?
CHKP - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Feb 13. For the fourth quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $608 million and $658 million ($633 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $633.6 million, suggesting a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Manitowoc’s...
Zacks.com
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
Zacks.com
Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $285.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
Zacks.com
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FLT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.32%. A...
Zacks.com
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FMAO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.80%. A...
Zacks.com
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength
THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
Zacks.com
Can Methanex (MEOH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
MEOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this methanol supplier...
Zacks.com
Alpine Income (PINE) Q4 FFO Lag Estimates
PINE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
