“Nike created MJ day last week to protect the brand" - Colin Cowherd feels LeBron James is now in Michael Jordan's head

Colin Cowherd came up with a controversial speculation surrounding LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan © Tommy Gilligan and RVR Photos - USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd,’ the host revealed how LeBron James ’ feat of surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the NBA’s leading point scorer affected six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan . Given that King James evidently proclaimed himself to be the greatest ever after achieving the unthinkable, Colin reasoned out how the Lakers superstar is in MJ's head.

“ It was the same week as the 2016 Finals that Michael Jordan agreed to do the Last Dance. The notoriously private MJ was suddenly terribly available to do a ten-part series the minute there was a discussion of a new king… LeBron (James) is in MJ’s head… Nike created MJ day last week to protect the brand,” Cowherd revealed .

LeBron calls himself the GOAT

During a postgame interview following his record-breaking performance, LeBron talked to another LA Lakers legend - Shaquille O’Neal - who asked him whether he considers himself to be the greatest NBA player ever. After initial hesitation, King James surely admitted to his rightful claim .

“ I'm gonna let everybody else decide who that is, or talk about it, but it's great barbershop talk. Personally, I'm going to take myself against anybody who has ever played this game. But everyone is going to have their favorite, and everyone is going to decide who their favorite is, but I know what I've brought to the table, I know what I bring to the table every single night, and what I can do out on this floor," James said ,

“I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game, but there are so many other great ones that I'm happy to just be a part of their journey," he added.

Is there any truth to Colin Cowherd’s bizarre claims?

Colin Cowherd is one of the most outspoken analysts in modern-day media. But claiming that the ‘Michael Jordan day’ was indeed a tactical move by Nike to protect Jordan’s legacy amid LeBron’s growing status in the GOAT debate sounds far-fetched—he even called the MJ celebration a ‘ zany coincidence.’

That being said, Colin isn’t the first person to notice the timing of MJ’s Last Dance to be a little suspicious. So maybe there's something to it. However, one thing's for sure - LeBron's GOAT case keeps getting stronger and stronger.