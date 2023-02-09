ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Public Schools awarded $8 million grant for new mental health initative

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqBpx_0khVeNjO00

Clayton County Public Schools announced plans to expand access to school-based mental health services in the district with the help of an $8 million grant.

CCPS officials said the $8 million grant is a five-year grant from the United States Department of Education that will fund the Advancing Innovative Partnerships and Pathways to Address Mental Health Workforce Shortages in Georgia Schools initiative.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The initiative, developed by the Georgia Health Policy Center’s Center of Excellence for Children’s Behavior Health at Georgia State University, focuses on placing graduate-level students from three metro Atlanta universities in schools to assist in mental health services.

CCPS said the program would begin in six district schools identified as high-need areas where graduate students will be trained to help CCPS students.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are excited about entering this partnership and the potential positive benefit it will bring to our students and their families,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS Interim Superintendent. “This initiative is an excellent example of our commitment to Building A Better Tomorrow, Today for all district stakeholders.”

Officials said the goal of this program is to grow the child behavioral health workforce in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

According to district leaders, it is estimated that 200 CCPS students will receive mental health services through the program in 2023. That number is expected to increase as graduate students in schools grow.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Two job fairs planned in Clayton County

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
230K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy