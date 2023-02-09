Read full article on original website
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
theadvocate.com
Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests
Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
houmatimes.com
Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
Louisiana Attorney General, Legislators Call for Restricting Minors’ Access to Library Materials
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries. Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana. […]
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
Mississippi House passes two school choice bills before Thursday deadline
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi House passed two school choice bills in its session on Wednesday that keep them alive for further work. The original versions of the bills included one that would’ve allowed foster children to participate in the state’s education savings account program and another that would’ve allowed the state’s community colleges and universities to become charter school authorizers in addition to the state Charter Authorizer Board. ...
KTBS
How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
NOLA.com
To get more eyes on the budget, St. Tammany School Board expands financial oversight system
The St. Tammany Parish school district will expand its financial oversight system to include a second internal auditor and an audit committee to satisfy years of public demand for more transparency after a School Board vote Thursday. The board's vote reflects a push made by several newly elected members and...
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
NOLA.com
'I just paint what I see': Lorraine Gendron is still creating vibrant Louisiana folk art at 85
Louisiana folk artist Lorraine Gendron began her art career in the 1980s using mud from the Mississippi River. She started using the material out of necessity — it was readily available and free. She used it to mold small alligators that she then sold during the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
KTBS
Tenure turbulence in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fight over tenure policies in Louisiana may soon break out during this spring's legislative session. A resolution was passed last year by state Sen. Stewart Cathey (R-Monroe) to create a task force to study tenure issues and provide recommendations by March 1. Tenure is a status...
