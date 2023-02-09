ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests

Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
LOUISIANA STATE
ecowatch.com

Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi House passes two school choice bills before Thursday deadline

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi House passed two school choice bills in its session on Wednesday that keep them alive for further work. The original versions of the bills included one that would’ve allowed foster children to participate in the state’s education savings account program and another that would’ve allowed the state’s community colleges and universities to become charter school authorizers in addition to the state Charter Authorizer Board. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTBS

How Louisiana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTBS

Tenure turbulence in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fight over tenure policies in Louisiana may soon break out during this spring's legislative session. A resolution was passed last year by state Sen. Stewart Cathey (R-Monroe) to create a task force to study tenure issues and provide recommendations by March 1. Tenure is a status...
LOUISIANA STATE

