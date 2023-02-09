ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Spotlight: Mysterious Survey Tests Former San Jose Mayor For Congress

A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor's accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren's 29 years of service.
Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
