Charlotte, NC

Duke Energy’s new uptown Charlotte HQ to feature three major public artworks

By Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
Duke Energy Corp. has commissioned a Charlotte artist to create one of three major public artworks at its new headquarters in uptown.

Ivan Toth Depeña is behind a pair of abstract sculpture-and-light installations depicting photons — the smallest particle of light — at the main entrance of Duke Energy Plaza, at 525 S. Tryon St. The tallest structure is 45 feet and looming behind it will be a six-story panel with a silhouette of Depeña’s “photons” as a backdrop.

“Our new headquarters will add to Charlotte’s stunning skyline and be a place to connect, innovate and inspire as part of the city’s vibrant uptown community,” said Donna Council, senior vice president of administrative services. “We wanted to share Duke Energy’s core values and clean energy mission in visually dynamic ways.”

