Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Albemarle Corp’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved

By Charlotte Business Journal,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db5zp_0khVcsRJ00

Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.

ALSO READ: ‘He almost killed us’: Woman, child recovering after wreck involving carjacked Mercedes

On Jan. 23, Charlotte City Council voted to allocate up to $7.2 million to Albemarle over 12 years. The county money comes with a seven-year term. Late last year, state government approved $1.36 million in job development grants, $1 million in sales tax exemptions and $410,000 for job training. The incentives package shifted slightly from December, when CBJ reported a total of $13 million.

All the incentives are paid out incrementally and only after the company meets employment and investment benchmarks.

CBJ reported in December that Albemarle plans to open a $200 million advanced materials research center in University City, a project that will create 205 new jobs with average annual pay of $87,381.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: School surprises teacher with trip to Super Bowl LVII)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County commissioners to name building after Ella Scarborough
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Charlotte among nation’s top ‘boomtowns,’ LendingTree survey finds
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Developer pitches mixed-use community for SouthPark condo site
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Proposal could revolutionize how NC teachers are recruited, retained, compensated
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
New build in Foxcroft topped last month’s local home sales at $5.9M
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Westlake Ace Hardware taking part of shuttered Bi-Lo store
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Amazon ends nonprofit donation program, leaving local groups with a funding pitfall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Bun Appetit finds loyal following at local farmers markets
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Minority women who own Charlotte businesses eligible for new grant
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Doe woes: Tega Cay still overrun by deer despite ordinance
Tega Cay, SC8 hours ago
Livingstone College plans to renovate dorms
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
Action 9: How can you push back against HOAs?
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Crisis Assistance Ministry, national nonprofit hand out coats to local families in need
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man in Concord wins top prize on $20 scratch-off
Concord, NC1 day ago
Check your numbers. $200,000 SC Lottery ticket sold in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC1 day ago
Fire in bathroom forces middle school to evacuate, Charlotte Fire says
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Huntersville Fire engine drives off side of road
Huntersville, NC18 hours ago
Man claims needle punctured his skin while trying on jacket at Goodwill
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
1 killed in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Charlotte fraternity hosts ‘Kappas in the Cold’ event bringing awareness to homelessness
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Bride-to-be says she fell for scam, lost nearly $10,000
Mint Hill, NC1 day ago
‘I will miss you all’: Kings Mountain drive-in theater closes
Kings Mountain, NC1 day ago
Fire intentionally set at vacant house, Mooresville fire marshal says
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
South Carolina woman had $180K worth of cocaine sent to house, police say
Kershaw, SC1 day ago
Is there any hope for snow this winter in Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
‘Something is awry’: 37-year-old mom, sister reported missing in Union County
Marshville, NC10 hours ago
Teen fatally shot in northwest Charlotte, homicide detectives say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy