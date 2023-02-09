Albemarle Corp’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved

On Jan. 23, Charlotte City Council voted to allocate up to $7.2 million to Albemarle over 12 years. The county money comes with a seven-year term. Late last year, state government approved $1.36 million in job development grants, $1 million in sales tax exemptions and $410,000 for job training. The incentives package shifted slightly from December, when CBJ reported a total of $13 million.
All the incentives are paid out incrementally and only after the company meets employment and investment benchmarks.
Comments / 0