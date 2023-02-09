Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cooler temperatures expected Friday, highs in 40s

By Stephen Cropper,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Iqpn_0khVcqfr00

Plan for cooler temps as you head out early Friday. Highs will only make it back into the 40s, with wind chills in 30s.

It will also be breezy at times, with gusts around 15-20 mph through the day.

The weekend looks fantastic with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and a few clouds in the sky Sunday.

Temperatures will stay near or above average through next week.

