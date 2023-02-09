ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erwGJ_0khVckcj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248qts_0khVckcj00

Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.

Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion yen in the previous year.

Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has bedeviled the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan.

The crunch was caused by pandemic-related disruptions that also hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver its vehicles to customers.

Some buyers were waiting for a year for their Z sportscars or Ariya sport utility vehicles, said Nissan's chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta.

“We really don’t want our customers to wait this long,” he told reporters.

The rising cost of raw materials, inflation pressures and volatile exchange rates have added to the risks for the auto industry, including Nissan.

Nissan, maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, now expects to sell 8% fewer vehicles for the full fiscal year through March than previously projected, at 3.4 million vehicles, because of the semiconductor supply shortages and the impact from the spread of coronavirus infections in China .

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida acknowledged the quarter was extremely challenging, while expressing optimism for the future.

“The new models we introduced in each market have been very well received by customers,” he said.

Earlier this week, Nissan, with Renault and smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors, announced how they were redefining their mutual relationship.

The boards of both companies approved equalizing the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15%, bringing a better balance to the alliance, according to an announcement in London.

Before, Renault Group, whose top shareholder is the French government, was holding 43.4% of Nissan while Nissan owned just 15% of Renault.

The automakers also vowed to cooperate in markets worldwide, including India and Latin America, while Nissan said it will invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe.

Nissan has been eager to put behind it the 2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn, a once-superstar executive who was sent in by Renault to save Nissan from bankruptcy in 1999, and successfully turned it around.

Ghosn jumped bail and is now in Lebanon. He says he is innocent of financial misconduct charges. The scandal highlighted disgruntlement at Nissan over Ghosn's perks and his power over the company.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Ford’s reportedly working on a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan

Ford’s gearing up to announce a $3.5 billion battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, according to a report from Automotive News. In an advisory obtained by the outlet, the automaker says it will reveal the news of the factory on Monday in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a company that creates lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), including the Mustang Mach-E.
MARSHALL, MI
Reuters

GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
Motley Fool

Is Ford the Car Company You Thought It Was?

Ford has made a radical change in nearly eliminating passenger car sales in the U.S. market. The Detroit automaker struggles overseas more than many realize. One of Ford's most profitable entities won't be found on a map. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Phone Arena

The Galaxy S23: Why Samsung could have pulled an Apple with its pricing strategy

Commercial performance in the United States can often break or make a smartphone. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that most of the big players in the tech world place a disproportionate emphasis on their commercial performance on American turf. This is a truth that many users in other key (but...
MotorTrend Magazine

Bold New Ford Truck Idea Is Coming to Steal GM's Thunder

Can you imagine a pickup with a hatch separating the bed and cab spaces? Given Ford's current F-Series body-on-frame truck construction that consists of a cab and a bed independently attached to a frame, no way. It doesn't make sense. But with the introduction of wholly new unibody electric trucks like the Ram Revolution BEV and Chevy Silverado EV, the conventional truck as we know it is transforming before our very eyes, and truck manufacturers are going wild the possibilities. Based on what designers have done with tailgates, we're in for a mind-blowing future of passholes and jump seats and frunks and doors and who knows what else.
The Associated Press

In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by oil change, engine checks and other costly maintenance costs,” Kariuki said. Electric motorcycles are gaining traction in Kenya as private sector-led firms rush to set up charging points and battery-swapping stations to speed up the growth of cleaner transport and put the east African nation on a path toward fresher air and lower emissions. But startups say more public support and better government schemes can help further propel the industry.
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
606M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy