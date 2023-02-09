Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Brings Back 90s Breakfast Staple, Fans Celebrate its Return in Select Cities
McDonald’s is getting in on the 90s nostalgia trend. The McBreakfast Gods have answered our prayers: the bacon, sausage, and steak bagel sandwiches are back in 2023. McDonald's was serving these sandwiches between 1999 and 2020. They also had a Spanish omelet version of the sandwich, which included sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, green peppers, and a unique breakfast sauce.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0