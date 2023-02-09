McDonald’s is getting in on the 90s nostalgia trend. The McBreakfast Gods have answered our prayers: the bacon, sausage, and steak bagel sandwiches are back in 2023. McDonald's was serving these sandwiches between 1999 and 2020. They also had a Spanish omelet version of the sandwich, which included sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, green peppers, and a unique breakfast sauce.

