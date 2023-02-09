Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental dry dog food recalled in the U.S. due to potentially elevated vitamin D

Read full article on original website
Purina makes national recall of dog food. Here’s what you need to know
The recall was issued this week.
Purina dog food that can cause barfing to kidney failure recalled after pets get sick
Two cases involving dogs suffering from Vitamin D toxicity with the food as the variable caused the pet food giant to recall seven production lots of the food.
Purina dog food recalled over toxicity risk
Specialty dog food sold for pets with food sensitivities is being recalled because it can make them sick.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prescription Purina Pro Plan dog food recalled after 2 dogs get sick
Purina is recalling certain bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) after two dogs got sick. The food could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Consuming elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on how much the dog ate and for how long. Symptoms of...
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and health officials are urging pet owners to "immediately" discontinue use of a certain dog food after it was recalled over toxicity concerns. The company on Wednesday, Feb. 8 voluntarily recalled select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food after it was found to possibly contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which could lead to elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs if consumed.
Recall: Purina dog food could be deadly to your pet
A high-end dog food that’s supposed to keep pets healthy is being recalled after the Food and Drug Administration found it could actually kill them.
WMUR.com
Ready-to-eat sausage products recalled for listeria concerns
More than 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled due to listeria concerns, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products, which were produced on various dates from May to November 2022, were shipped to retail locations nationwide...
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
Popculture
Meatball Recall Issued
Consumers in Canada are being urged not to eat certain meatball products after a new recall hit the market. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Feb. 3 that it is conducting a food safety investigation after a recall was issued for Apetito HFS brand and Heart to Home Meals brand meatball products, which were found to contain a number of undeclared allergens, including egg, milk, and wheat.
Popculture
Ready-to-Eat Chicken Product Recalled
Consumers should be wary of their next meal that contains chicken. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging consumers not to eat certain ready-to-eat (RTE) stuffed chicken products after it issued a health alert due to underprocessing concerns that may result in the product being undercooked, an issue that could result in serious illness.
EatingWell
Over 400 Types of Ready-to-Eat Salad & Sandwich Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
The Food and Drug Administration just announced a substantial recall of over 400 types of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks, yogurt and related products. This is due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected products were distributed by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC and were sold from January 24...
EverydayHealth.com
Listeria Concerns Lead to Recall of More Than 400 Ready-to-Eat Foods Sold in 9 States
More than 400 ready-to-eat food items sold under a variety of brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group involves prepared foods sold in stores, vending machines, and trains in Connecticut, Maryland,...
Recall issued for Purina dog food due to elevated vitamin D levels
The impacted dog food is from the company’s Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Dry Dog Food line, which is prescription-only.
53,000 pounds of sausage products recalled over listeria risk
Daniele International, an American maker of prepared meats, is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The ready-to-eat products under recall were produced between May and November of last year, and were shipped to retailers in December and January. The potentially contaminated products include charcuterie trays, different varieties of uncured salami, and prosciutto and pepperoni products from Frederik's, Boar's Head, Colameco and Del Duca, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FSIS said in a notice that it detected listeria on surfaces that grazed the products. No confirmed cases of listeria inspection from consuming the recalled products have been reported.Listeria is a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches and, in pregnant women, miscarriages and more. In severe cases, it can lead to death.
dailypaws.com
Purina Recalls Some Prescription Dog Food Because of Potential Vitamin D Toxicity
Purina is recalling a prescription dry dog food because it could contain high levels of vitamin D that can be harmful to dogs. The company announced Tuesday that it's voluntarily recalling select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food. The company decided to recall the food after two dogs showed signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating it. The dogs were able to recover once they stopped eating the food.
Fresh Ideation recalls hundreds of foods over listeria risk
More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:ConnecticutMarylandMassachusettsNew JerseyNew York North CarolinaPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaAll the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label...
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Spam?
Spam is a brand that sells canned pork, as well as other meats. It might seem like a good idea to feed your dog Spam or another brand of canned meat, maybe as a treat or even a kibble topper. After all, meat is very good for dogs and should be a staple in their diet.
