South Carolina State

News19 WLTX

How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents

The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Carolina

South Carolina’s top accountant admits $3.5 billion accounting error

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing

The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
SPARTANBURG, SC
iheart.com

Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

