‘The Winter King’: Bad Wolf & ITVX Round Out Cast On Arthurian Legend Drama, Filming Wraps

By Andreas Wiseman
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Additional cast members have been revealed for the first series of ITVX’s The Winter King , produced by His Dark Materials and Doctor Who outfit Bad Wolf .

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles , the series, which has just wrapped in the UK, stars Iain de Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon. It follows Pendragon’s exploits as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

Eddie Marsan plays High King Uther, Ellie James is Nimue, and Nathaniel Martello-White plays Merlin.

The new cast includes Jordan Alexandra ( Mammals ) as Guinevere, “the exacting, beautiful and ambitious exiled-Princess of Henis Wyren”; Steven Elder ( The King ) as Bishop Bedwin, the “deeply kind and affable Bishop of Dumnonia”; and Andrew Gower ( Outlander ) as Sansum, “Bishop Bedwin’s fanatical novice, who holds great sway over the Christians of Britain”.

Also joining are Aneirin Hughes ( Dream Horse ) as Gorfydd, “the ruthless leader of Powys, a traditional enemy of Dumnonia”; Emily John ( My Policeman ) as Ceinwyn, “the sought-after princess of Powys”; Tatjana Nardone ( Devils ) as Ladwys, “a wild pagan and warrior, and rebellious lover to Gundleus”; and Ken Nwosu ( Killing Eve ) as Sagramor, “a fearsome warrior who is Arthur’s friend and brother in arms”;

Billy Postlethwaite ( Chernobyl ) will play Cadwys, “a shrewd and wily warrior-king with a dedicated tribe”.

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with One Big Picture and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill is overseeing the commission and production of the drama on behalf of ITVX.

Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore have adapted Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles and will executive produce. Lead director Otto Bathurst will executive produce with Toby Leslie. Executive producers are Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning and Kenneth Browning. The show is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis.

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Wanted No More Intimacy Scenes On His Netflix Show, So The Creator Said Fine

Gee, this is all it takes? On Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, the star of Netflix’s You revealed that he asked creator Sera Gamble to put the kibosh on sex in season 4– and she said yes. That’s a tall order considering the show is about an obsessive charmer named Joe Goldberg (Badgley) who falls in love with a series of women. The first two seasons, in particular, were jam-packed with coitus because, well, that’s Joe. But that’s not Badgley, apparently. “I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” he told his co-host Nava Kavelin on the...
“There Are Rarely Queer Characters In These Films”: How Directors Behind Berlin-Bound Thriller ‘Femme’ Wanted To Challenge Genre Stereotypes

Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s London-set, neo-noir thriller Femme, starring George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, world premieres in the Berlinale’s Panorama section this year. Paul Verhoeven’s Elle meets the Safdie Brothers’s Good Time in this revenge tale pushing the boundaries of cinematic gender stereotypes. Misfits breakout Stewart-Jarrett, whose more recent credits include Candyman and Mope, plays successful drag queen Jules, whose life and career are destroyed by a violent homophobic attack. When his path crosses that of lead perpetrator Preston (MacKay) in a gay sauna, the outwardly macho young man does not recognize his victim without his wig and...
‘12 Years A Slave’ & ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Outfit River Road Joins Identity Drama ‘Unicorns’; First Look Revealed With CAA Handling At EFM

EXCLUSIVE: 12 Years a Slave and Brokeback Mountain outfit River Road Entertainment has joined Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd’s feature Unicorns as producer and financier. CAA Media Finance will be selling the project at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. The cross-cultural romance, directed by The Swimmers filmmaker El Hosaini and Floyd, from a screenplay by Floyd, is now in post-production. Today, we can also reveal that the film will co-star emerging British Indian R&B artist Jason Patel alongside the previously announced Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody). RELATED: Deadline’s Full EFM Coverage Set against a secretive London subculture, the film follows a...
‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Stepping Down As Showrunner Ahead of Season 2 Of Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s mob drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, will have a new showrunner for Season 2. Terence Winter is stepping down from the post while remaining an executive producer on the series from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and focusing on other projects, including a top-secret streaming series with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and a limited series about New York Mets’ historic 1986 run, which has been a passion of his for a while, I hear. Search is under way for a new Tulsa King showrunner. Related Story ‘Tulsa King’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+ Related Story CBS President George Cheeks To Keynote Banff Related...
‘Uncoupled’ Picked Up By Showtime For Season 2 Following Netflix Cancellation As Part Of New Content Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Uncoupled, has been saved. I hear Showtime is picking up Season 2 (and potentially beyond) of the comedy series, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman, a couple weeks after the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced show was canceled by Netflix. At the premium network, soon to be renamed Paramount+ with Showtime, Uncoupled is designed to fit into one the three main content lanes recently outlined by new Showtime boss Chris McCarthy, “Metro Cultures”, which spans “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and The Chi. As Deadline reported at the time of the cancellation, speculation that the series starring Neil...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Pinault “Saved Our Movie”

Channing Tatum is giving Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into Magic Mike’s Last Dance and taking over the female lead role. “That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I just really wanted the strongest possible [woman] and she came in [and] actually controlled the whole thing.” Tatum continued, “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.” Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with...
Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
Timothy Olyphant Details Shooting On Set Of ‘Justified: City Primeval’: “It Was The Scariest Goddamn Thing. It Went On Forever”

For the first time since the incident occurred, Timothy Olyphant shared in great detail what it was like to experience the shooting on the set of FX’s Justified: City Primeval last summer in Chicago. While recently guesting on the Conan O’ Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Olyphant described the fateful night when three cars smashed through the show’s barricades near the city’s Douglass Park and shot off what he believed were at least 100 rounds. “It was the scariest goddamn thing,” Olyphant recalled. “It went on forever.” The cast and crew of the limited series were accustomed to hearing gunshots, having already filmed...
Sheriff Says Outcome Of Search For Missing Actor Julian Sands “May Not Be What We Would Like”

The county sheriff’s department in Southern California has given an update on its search for British actor Julian Sands, a month after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains.  A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said on Saturday: “Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like. “Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.” Sands was reported missing on January 13, after...
Cody Longo Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 34

Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony), an actor best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, has died, his manager Alex Gittelson confirmed to Deadline. He was 34. Longo was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'

John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character. The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows. According...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Alec Baldwin Slammed By Santa Fe D.A. For Trying To “Distract” From Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting With “Fancy Lawyers” & New Motions – Update

UPDATE, 2:02 PM: Alec Baldwin and his “fancy attorneys” may want to gut the involuntary manslaughter charges against both the actor and the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office today brusquely called out the high-profile defendant for trying to “distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death.” Following a motion filed in New Mexico court Friday by Baldwin’s NYC-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyers to have the “firearm enhancement” statute and its maximum sentence of...
Vin Diesel, David Twohy Reunite For ‘Riddick: Furya’: Hot EFM Title

EXCLUSIVE: Vin Diesel and David Twohy are reuniting for Riddick: Furya, the fourth installment of the action series that launched with the 2000 hit Pitch Black. Twohy will direct his script. Diesel will star and produce under his One Race Films banner alongside Samantha Vincent, who will also produce. Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales at next week’s European Film Market. In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence...
‘Presumed Innocent’: Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan & Kingston Rumi Southwick Cast In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar), newcomer Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah (Queen of Glory), Matthew Alan (Monster) and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) have rounded out the cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and O-T Fagbenle. Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime....
John Cleese “Won’t Be Doing As Much Physical Comedy” In ‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot

John Cleese may be planning to reboot his comedy classic Fawlty Towers, but the new version of the show won’t have all the elements familiar to the original show’s millions of fans.  Cleese will be writing the new version with his daughter Camilla, and she has revealed that her father’s totemic character, Basil Fawlty, won’t be engaging in the kind of physical comedy that famously saw him thrash an Austin 1100 car with a tree branch. Camilla told the UK’s Sun newspaper, “He won’t be doing as much crazy physical, comedic things as before but you never know what you might see...
Idris Elba Clarifies Stance On Not Describing Himself As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba has followed up with a tweet that clarifies why he has chosen not to refer to himself as a “Black actor.” “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” the Suicide Squad actor tweeted. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?” Elba recently had people perplexed after an interview with Esquire UK where he said, ” I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I...
‘The Last of Us’ Actors Lamar Johnson And Keivonn Woodard On The Emotional Filming Of Endure And Survive

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details of Season 1, Episode 5 of HBO’s The Last Of Us. HBO’s critically praised horror-drama The Last of Us continues to break our hearts and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Episode 5, titled “Endure and Survive”, follows the story of two brothers named Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard) as they try to escape from the harsh confines of a quarantine zone run by a ruthless radical leader named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey). Along their journey, they team up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to better ensure their safety as they travel amongst...
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
