UE softball picks up fourth win in Saturday split
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Pitching was the story of the day for the University of Evansville softball team, who earned a 4-0 shutout win over Detroit Mercy before dropping a 2-1 game to DePaul to complete the season-opening DePaul Dome Classic on Saturday. GAME 1 – UE 4, Detroit Mercy...
USI gets big win on Senior Night, 74-64
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball picked up a big victory on Senior Night, defeating Lindenwood University, 74-64, Saturday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles go to 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the OVC, while the Lions are 9-18, 4-10 OVC. USI moves...
Eagles soar to big win in Play4Kay and Senior Day game
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball set an early tone against Lindenwood University on Saturday, soaring to a 66-43 win at Screaming Eagles Arena. Saturday’s win improved USI’s record to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference, placing USI in a tie for...
Hufnagel wins heat, Eagles complete split weekend
BOSTON, Mass. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field completed a wild weekend where the Screaming Eagles competed in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts along with the GVSU Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan. Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) won the 5,000-meter run in his respective heat to finish 63rd overall.
Eagles blanked by Knights, 7-0
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-3) falters against Bellarmine University, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Doubles: The Screaming Eagles were not able to find luck in doubles competition, dropping two with number three going unfinished. Singles: USI could not get...
Softball remains unbeaten with two Friday wins
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Contributions continued to come from all parts of the lineup as the University of Evansville softball team improved to 3-0 with two more victories on Friday in the DePaul Dome Classic. UE began the day with a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas before improving to 3-0...
No. 9 Trailblazers get big bounce back road Region 24 win at Lake Land
MATTOON, Ill. – The No. 9-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers bounced back in a big way after Wednesday’s defeat, going on the road at Lake Land College and coming away with the 97-69 victory. VU broke free first midway through the first half Saturday with a 10-0 scoring run...
McNew named preseason All-OVC Eagles predicted 8th in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) was selected as a member of the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team in a vote of the conference coaches and athletic communications directors. The preseason honor is the first for McNew. McNew, who also was...
USI overpowered by Tech, 84-69
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball was overpowered by Tennessee Tech University, 84-69, Thursday evening in Cookeville, Tennessee. The Screaming Eagles go to 13-13 overall and 6-7 in the OVC, while the Golden Eagles are 12-14, 8-5 OVC. USI falls to seventh in the OVC...
USI falls to hot-shooting Tennessee Tech on Thursday
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball ran into a hot-shooting Tennessee Tech University squad on Thursday, as the host Golden Eagles picked up a 79-59 win against the Screaming Eagles. With only a handful of regular season games remaining, Thursday’s result moved Southern Indiana’s record...
Aces defeat Saint Louis in 2023 opener
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Freshman Jess Willsey hit a 2-out home run in the top of the seventh to lift the University of Evansville softball team to a 4-3 win over Saint Louis in the opening game of the DePaul Dome Classic. Willsey finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate...
Ivy Tech Student Wins $20,000 Prize in Elevate Ventures Pitch Competition
EVANSVILLE, IN – Joshua Marksberry, a student in the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, has been announced as a winner of a $20,000 pre-seed investment for his start-up company Catena. Elevate Ventures, a leader in U.S. venture capital, recently announced 14 winners...
Evansville Vanderburgh County Convention & Visitors Commission Marketing Committee Meeting Notice
Evansville, IN – February 10, 2023 – The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Convention & Visitors Commission Marketing Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the Visit Evansville Office located at 20 NW 3rd Street, Suite 410, Evansville, IN. Evansville...
EVPL Foundation hosting annual Spring Mini Book Sale
Evansville, IN, February 8, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will hold their annual Spring Mini Book Sale on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. The sale will take place in the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central. Hours of sale are Saturday, March 4 from 10:00...
EVANSVILLE POLICE MERIT COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
An executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(9): To discuss a job...
The victim struck by a vehicle at the Dollar General store On Diamond Ave. has been identified as
He died of injuries sustained as a result of being struck. The Evansville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident and can provide updates when available.
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
