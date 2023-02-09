Read full article on original website
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
KPBS
Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash
Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting
The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas. The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline. A spokesperson for...
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
foxla.com
Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule
LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade
The Holtville Carrot Festival is having many fun activities happening this weekend including a street fair and a parade. The post Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade appeared first on KYMA.
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
High Mortgage Rates Lock Out Many First-Time California Home Buyers
Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she said. Over the course of the next year, the cost of a typical mortgage payment in California increased by as much as 56% in some markets, according to housing data firm Zillow.
KCRA.com
California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card....
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
yumadailynews.com
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
