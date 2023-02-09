ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation

February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Imperial County’s largest hospital is running out of cash

Imperial County’s largest hospital is in turmoil. Prompted by what officials called “financial challenges,” the El Centro Regional Medical Center has seen most of its governing board and CEO ousted. Its obstetrics and pediatrics department has since shut down. And healthcare consultants who were hired to run the hospital following the shakeup have already resigned less than three months after signing a contract.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting

The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
YUMA, AZ
foxla.com

Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule

LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

High Mortgage Rates Lock Out Many First-Time California Home Buyers

Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she said. Over the course of the next year, the cost of a typical mortgage payment in California increased by as much as 56% in some markets, according to housing data firm Zillow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares

(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
YUMA, AZ

