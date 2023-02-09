ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Mardi Gras King, Queen Selected

EL CENTRO – Longtime educators Charles “Chuck” and Carol Fisher have been selected as this year’s Mardi Gras Light Parade & Street Festival king and queen. The husband-and-wife team are prime examples of “pro bono publico,” or working for the public good, and embody the commitment to serve the community of El Centro, the city announced in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
Imperial Police Chief Barra Retires

IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial is currently searching for a new permanent police chief, following the retirement of Chief Leonard J. Barra on Monday, Feb. 6. Barra had been with the department for 23 years, the last five years of that span having been spent as chief. Previously, he had served in various capacities, including as a patrol officer, detective, and administrative sergeant.
IMPERIAL, CA
Brigadettes Shine at Gymkhana

BRAWLEY – The tradition of enjoying “games on horseback” – the definition of a gymkhana – is alive and well in the Imperial Valley. Proof of that was evidenced by the 32 individuals who participated in the gymkhana sponsored by the Barbara Worth Brigadettes at Cattle Call Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28.
BRAWLEY, CA
Brawley Carjacking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

BRAWLEY – A 28-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by authorities following a vehicle pursuit and collision involving a vehicle the suspect reportedly carjacked on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jacob Mariscal was taken into custody without incident after the white Ford Mustang he reportedly carjacked was involved in a traffic collision...
BRAWLEY, CA

