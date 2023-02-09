IMPERIAL – The city of Imperial is currently searching for a new permanent police chief, following the retirement of Chief Leonard J. Barra on Monday, Feb. 6. Barra had been with the department for 23 years, the last five years of that span having been spent as chief. Previously, he had served in various capacities, including as a patrol officer, detective, and administrative sergeant.

